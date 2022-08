Calhoun Journal

August 4, 2022

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 13th at 1031 Noble Street,Anniston doors open at 8:00 p and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Join the Glam Fam gals for another night of lip sync, dancing, wigs and heels! Always a good time. They hope to see y’all there!!

21 & Up: $10 cover at the door & Eventbrite.

18-20: $20 cover at the door only.

