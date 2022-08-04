Lucid Slashes Production Forecast Again As Supply Chain Challenges Pinch The EV Maker

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Albemarle Earnings Reflect Continued Strong Lithium Demand and Prices
Lithium miner Albemarle continues to benefit from powerful demand for the metal to produce batteries for electric vehicles.
Genesco CEO: ‘This Is an Incredibly Transformative Time’
Click here to read the full article. For footwear group Genesco, the pandemic has been a period of change. For one, the company came under new leadership in February 2020, when Mimi Vaughn was named CEO, becoming the first women to hold that role in Genesco’s 100-year history. During a fireside chat with FDRA president and CEO Matt Priest at the Footwear News CEO Summit on Aug. 3, Vaughn said that prior to the pandemic, more than 85 percent of Genesco’s revenue came from stores. Without this channel during store closures, the company—which includes retailers Journeys and Schuh, the Johnston &...
Amazon bought the company that makes the Roomba. Anti-trust researchers and data privacy experts say it's 'the most dangerous, threatening acquisition in the company's history'
Amazon's purchase of iRobot could allow the tech giant to map the inside of your home, storing data about where you keep your furniture and the size of each room.
Uber's Stock Is Still A Value Trap
Uber's stock was the big winner last week, following its Q2 earnings report. But that may not last, as the company continues to be a "value trap," destroying rather than creating value. Uber Technologies is on the mend again. The number of active monthly app users and ridership are soaring,...
