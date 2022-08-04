Read on quincyquarry.com
quincyquarry.com
West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic
– News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street. One can...
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
quincyquarry.com
Charles Acton IV weighs in on last weekend’s co-called Multicultural Folk Festival in Quincy #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #StBrendanDorchester
Charles Acton IV weighs in on last weekend’s co-called Multicultural Folk Festival in Quincy. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News considered itself blessed that the great-grandson of Charles Acton contributed to the overview of a so-called multicultural folk music and dancing festival hosted last weekend by the City of Quincy at Kim Jong Koch Plaza.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MassLive.com
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
