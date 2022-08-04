ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Missing Midlands man with medical condition found safe

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvHNY_0h4UusCH00

A search for a missing Midlands man with a medical condition ended early Thursday afternoon when he was found safe, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Millard Hunter had been reported missing overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. The 61-year-old veteran was last seen after accessing Shaw Air Force Base at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“Thanks to media coverage, someone in the education building on Shaw AFB recognized him and contacted law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical attention.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaprV_0h4UusCH00
Millard Hunter was reported missing by the SUmter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies initially thought Hunter could be wandering on foot in the area of the Air Force base..

The search changed at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies said they learned Hunter recently picked up his RV from a maintenance shop.

At about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the RV was found stuck in a wooded area near his home but Hunter was still missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NUFX_0h4UusCH00
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of Millard Hunter’s missing RV. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County

PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Condition#Veteran#Shaw Air Force Base
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
News19 WLTX

Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
430
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy