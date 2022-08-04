Missing Midlands man with medical condition found safe

A search for a missing Midlands man with a medical condition ended early Thursday afternoon when he was found safe, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Millard Hunter had been reported missing overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. The 61-year-old veteran was last seen after accessing Shaw Air Force Base at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“Thanks to media coverage, someone in the education building on Shaw AFB recognized him and contacted law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical attention.”

Deputies initially thought Hunter could be wandering on foot in the area of the Air Force base..

The search changed at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies said they learned Hunter recently picked up his RV from a maintenance shop.

At about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the RV was found stuck in a wooded area near his home but Hunter was still missing.