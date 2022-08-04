Read on www.hudsonstarobserver.com
Hudson Star-Observer
New horizons at 'Nova'
The Nova Wine Bar and Restaurant hasn’t been open since March 2020, but recently, Facebook has been in a frenzy about what renovations are coming to the location it once called home. What used to be a carpeted, Tiffany lamp lit, cozy, vintage gathering place has been off the...
Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience opens downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Whether you're an Alice in Wonderland fanatic or just like your fill of fantasy, there's a new experience in the North Loop that might be your cup of (spiked) tea. Now through Oct. 23, Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge is offering an immersive theatrical experience on their lower level.
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
Hudson Star-Observer
Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates
The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
mspmag.com
Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast
Rest and rejuvenate in the comfortable accommodations at Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. Whether staying for a business stopover, family getaway, or weekend trip, the hotel is ideal for any type of traveler. From the Owner. At Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, we focus on the details that...
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
Hudson Star-Observer
Steve Fall
Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
'Bear Tracks,' MnDOT's new automated shuttle project launches in White Bear Lake
ST PAUL, Minn. — You may have heard of self-driving cars, but what about a self-driving shuttle bus?. In White Bear Lake, a new low-speed, electric, driverless shuttle called "Bear Tracks" will begin operation Monday. The new operation is the "second of three planned connected and automated vehicle demonstration...
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Hudson Star-Observer
Edwin Dintemann
Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
