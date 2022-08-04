Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid

Read on www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
WAVY News 10
Traffic Blog August 8-12: Closures, roadwork and… Missy Elliott Blvd?
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster...
“I think that it is crazy”: Bar manager at Legacy Lounge reacts to city manager’s comments
"We are new. We just got here. We are fresh and it is just unfortunate that it happened with us not being here for a long time," Charita Parker said.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal
According to a Facebook post, the newest foal, Ceres, is a filly and is about two days old.
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
RELATED PEOPLE
20-year-old Chesapeake man killed in Isle of Wight crash
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight, state police confirmed.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
WAVY News 10
3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire
CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial begins for off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter
Edmond Hoyt is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake, in January 2020.
Man dies after shooting on Seldendale Drive in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
WAVY News 10
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Norfolk little league team loses to Puerto Rico in World Series title game
EASLEY, SC (WAVY) – Fleet Park Little League’s incredible postseason run came to an end just short of a Little League World Series title. Representing Virginia, the team fell to Puerto Rico 10-5 in the Senior League championship game on Saturday.
WAVY News 10
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Comments / 0