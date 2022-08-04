ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
Read on www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Traffic Blog August 8-12: Closures, roadwork and… Missy Elliott Blvd?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Health
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WAVY News 10

3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Hampton Roads#Us Coast Guard#Coast Guard Day#Dominion Energy
WAVY News 10

Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy