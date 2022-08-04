Guest opinion: Robert Ukeiley: The Southern Plains bumblebee is vanishing. Here’s how we can save it.

The nesting bald eagles at the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve on Boulder County Open Space are nearing the end of a successful breeding season, rearing three healthy eagles. Two remaining juvenile fledgling eagles are still in the critical period of post-fledging dependence (PFD) but nearing dispersal from their parents’ territory. The PFD nesting period is vital for these juvenile eagles to obtain requisite fitness, flight and nascent hunting skills for optimum chances of survival after dispersal. Studies by Front Range Nesting Bald Eagle Studies (FRNBES) on 34 fledgling juveniles, document that nearly all the prey during this key period is still provided by their parents.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO