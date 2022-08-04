ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Guest opinion: Robert Ukeiley: The Southern Plains bumblebee is vanishing. Here’s how we can save it.

By Guest Opinion
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Dana Bove: Trail opening will disturb eagles on County Open Space

The nesting bald eagles at the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve on Boulder County Open Space are nearing the end of a successful breeding season, rearing three healthy eagles. Two remaining juvenile fledgling eagles are still in the critical period of post-fledging dependence (PFD) but nearing dispersal from their parents’ territory. The PFD nesting period is vital for these juvenile eagles to obtain requisite fitness, flight and nascent hunting skills for optimum chances of survival after dispersal. Studies by Front Range Nesting Bald Eagle Studies (FRNBES) on 34 fledgling juveniles, document that nearly all the prey during this key period is still provided by their parents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder Community Health Foundation allocates $75,000 to begin partnership aimed at addressing patient food insecurity

In an effort to combat food insecurity, Boulder Community Health has partnered with a Denver-based organization to provide about a week’s worth of free, specialized meals to about 90 Boulder County residents. BCH on Tuesday announced a new partnership with nonprofit Project Angel Heart, thanks to a one-year, $75,000...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont

People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Daily

Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder

A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe. Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Pets & Animals
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
City
Boulder, CO
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Colorado Daily

Week in Art: Emmy-winning Krip Hop poet’s art lands at East Window, First Friday parties on tap and Pop! Gallery nabs new spot

ArtWalk Summer on the Streets: Dozens of artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and booze beverages are on tap from 4-8:15 p.m. Saturday. Blues-soul musician Karen Finch and singer-songwriter Ryan Dart will perform. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will screen at dusk in the Longmont Library Pavillion; corner of 4th Avenue and Kimbark Street in Longmont; firehouseart.org.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Boulder, Front Range Community College close due to threats

The University of Colorado Boulder and Front Range Community College have canceled classes lockout due to a threat made to local community colleges, which was later determined to be a hoax. Front Range Community College, which has campuses in Longmont, Westminster and Fort Collins, tweeted campuses were placed on lockout...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Species#Great Plains#Volunteers
Colorado Daily

YWCA to celebrate 100 years, looks ahead to next century

The YWCA is celebrating 100 years in Boulder County by honoring women who have served as mentors or helped the community, hosting a luncheon with the theme “Better Because of Her.”. Janet Beardsley, who retired as the YWCA Boulder County’s executive director in 2016 after 30 years, is the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Rooney: Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford draws on precedent with CU Buffs optimism

For someone who remains relatively young in coaching years, Mike Sanford owns a wealth of stamps on his coaching passport. In 17 seasons as a collegiate coach before arriving in Boulder in December as Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Sanford plied his trade at eight different schools and still managed to squeeze in two separate stints at both Stanford and Western Kentucky. Except for a three-year stint at Stanford, Sanford has not spent more than two consecutive seasons at any locale.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs’ Robert Barnes primed for breakout season

Two years ago, Robert Barnes was playing safety at Oklahoma, with Lincoln Riley as his head coach. Last week in Los Angeles, both participated in Pac-12 media day, with Barnes representing Colorado and Riley as the new head coach at Southern California. Riley did a bit of a double-take when...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy