Graeme van Buuren: Gloucestershire captain commits 'long-term' to the club

Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Ipswich footballer attacked by balaclava gang with machete
A footballer was allegedly attacked during a match by a group of people in balaclavas and wielding a machete. The man, in his 20s, was injured during a match between Hope Church and Unity at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich at about 16:00 BST on Saturday. Suffolk Police said...
