More clouds, less sun and cooler temperatures Thursday

By Joseph Dames
 4 days ago
New week, same heat…temps pushing the 90s in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We will kick off the new week with more heat! The heat advisory remains in place until Monday night. Morning temperatures around the Portland metro area should be in the 60s. There may be some spots outside of downtown that actually hit the 50s. By afternoon, temperatures will top off around the lower- to mid-90s for Portland. Some may break into the upper 90s while others to the south may only hit the upper 80s.
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
#Oregon Coast#A Better Chance#Pnw
These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit

While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Rescue in Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge

The crash was not fatal, but it did leave a jet-skiier uncoscious in the river; he's recovering in a local hospitalOn Friday evening, July 1st, two people were enjoying the clear and warm weather by jet skiing near Sellwood Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. The idyll was interrupted when one of them ran into a sailboat. Central Precinct officers and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the accident. The involved jet skier was conscious after the collision, but was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to PF&R. There is no further report on their condition due to federal privacy laws. The fire officials added the involved sailboat was "immobilized", and was towed to shore. No other injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
