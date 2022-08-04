Merge-Driven Ethereum Classic Price Rally Won't Last, Says Analyst

Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
The rebound in stocks since June looks more like a new bull market than a bear rally, according to Ned Davis Research
The S&P 500's 14% rally since its mid-June low is looking more like the start of a new bull market than a bear market rally, according to Ned Davis Research. The investment research firm pointed to improving breadth and technical thrust indicators to back up its view. "The percentage of...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber is pulling back sharply below its 2021 peak so far this year, falling 5% on Friday alone.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Bitcoin Crowd Calling For 'Moon', 'Lambo' During Price Drops Was 'True Irony,' Says Analysis Firm
Major coins were buoyant Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green at press time, even as S&P500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, at press time.
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy OceanPal Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OceanPal OP. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 per share. On Thursday, OceanPal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over BP's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of BP BP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72. Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits...
Why Plug Power Stock Is Rising Today
Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading higher by 3.81% to $26.15 Monday morning amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Neoleukin Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Neoleukin Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Veritone's Earnings
Veritone VERI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Veritone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. Veritone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Meta Materials Earnings Preview
Meta Materials MMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Meta Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Meta Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
