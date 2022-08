In Colorado’s first statewide election recount in about 20 years, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the Republican primary race in June for secretary of state but paid $255,000 to force a recount, was confirmed the loser. In a race that she lost by more than 88,000 votes, she gained 13 net votes — […] The post Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

