Second time is the charm for Scio Township Democrat victorious in trustee primary

The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Spinal Column
Local voters say ‘yes’ to ballot proposals
In general, local elections, such as school board elections and municipal elections (city/village councils, etc.), do not have primaries; however, several communities The Spinal Column covers had proposals – primarily for millages – on their ballots. The response was overwhelmingly positive in the communities our newspaper covers. Charter...
Trustee resigns from Scio Township board, citing family medical issues
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A member of the Scio Township Board of Trustees elected in 2020 has resigned, citing “family medical issues” that have inhibited her ability to fulfill the duties of her elected position. Trustee Jacqueline Courteau submitted a resignation letter dated Wednesday, Aug. 3 to fellow...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
Roughly half of Michigan’s Trump-endorsed House, Senate candidates won their primary races
If an endorsement from former President Donald Trump was a boon to Republican primary candidates, then that wasn’t the case for all who received it. But political experts are saying that’s not necessarily on the power of Trump’s endorsement – money, too, played a deciding factor in whether candidates backed by the former president would succeed in their bid for office.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Primary elections are over, abortion court cases continue: The week in Michigan politics
With historical wins and harsh losses following Michigan’s primary election, there was an abundance of political news this week following a mostly smooth election day Tuesday. Tudor Dixon, a conservative news commentator from Norton Shores, won the Republican gubernatorial nomination with about 40% of the vote in a five-way...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
Detroit News
Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
HometownLife.com
Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township
Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
Gov. Whitmer again asks Michigan Supreme Court to take up abortion law
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again pressing the Michigan Supreme Court to consider whether the state constitution protects an individual’s right to abortion services. Whitmer filed a lawsuit against 13 county prosecutors April 7 as an effort to get the state’s highest court to determine whether the right to an abortion is protected under the Due Process Clause. She has since urged the court on at least three occasions to immediately consider her lawsuit.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
