Second time is the charm for Scio Township Democrat victorious in trustee primary

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again pressing the Michigan Supreme Court to consider whether the state constitution protects an individual’s right to abortion services. Whitmer filed a lawsuit against 13 county prosecutors April 7 as an effort to get the state’s highest court to determine whether the right to an abortion is protected under the Due Process Clause. She has since urged the court on at least three occasions to immediately consider her lawsuit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO