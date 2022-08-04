ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls fading this week - Aug. 4

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry. Hodlnaut said the move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
kitco.com

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency late this year

BANGKOK, Aug 5(Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expected to test its retail digital currency from late this year to the middle of 2023, as an alternative payment option. During the testing, the retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be used in conducting cash-like transactions, like...
RETAIL
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sets China Release Date, Despite Political Chill

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” has been given a mainland China theatrical release date of Aug. 19, 2022. The move is a surprise given the strained current state of political and diplomatic relations between China and the U.S. The film is produced by Universal and Illumination Entertainment. And the information was carried on Monday by Universal Pictures on its Weibo social media site in China. “Long time no see, troublemakers! Get on the scooter, we’re back!” the posting said. The advanced notice of less than two weeks gives the studio little time to support the promotional...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy