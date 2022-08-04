Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls fading this week - Aug. 4

Read on www.kitco.com
Related
kitco.com
Crypto exchanges are in the hot seat as regulators look to clamp down on the volatile asset class
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the widespread pain felt by traders in the United States and around the world,...
kitco.com
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry. Hodlnaut said the move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Albemarle Earnings Reflect Continued Strong Lithium Demand and Prices
Lithium miner Albemarle continues to benefit from powerful demand for the metal to produce batteries for electric vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Thai central bank to test retail digital currency late this year
BANGKOK, Aug 5(Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expected to test its retail digital currency from late this year to the middle of 2023, as an alternative payment option. During the testing, the retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be used in conducting cash-like transactions, like...
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sets China Release Date, Despite Political Chill
Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” has been given a mainland China theatrical release date of Aug. 19, 2022. The move is a surprise given the strained current state of political and diplomatic relations between China and the U.S. The film is produced by Universal and Illumination Entertainment. And the information was carried on Monday by Universal Pictures on its Weibo social media site in China. “Long time no see, troublemakers! Get on the scooter, we’re back!” the posting said. The advanced notice of less than two weeks gives the studio little time to support the promotional...
Comments / 0