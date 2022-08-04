Police Seek Tips to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Motor Vehicles at Private Clubs

Read on greenwichfreepress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Shoplifter on Greenwich Ave Impersonated an Individual and Forged a Signature
On Aug 3 multiple Greenwich Police units responded to the rear of 189 Greenwich Avenue where a detective had detained a larceny suspect after telling her to stop several time. The arrestee, Gwen Thomas, 61, of Washington Heights, NY, was stopped as she was approaching a getaway vehicle that she identified as hers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Woman Charged by Warrant for Evading Responsibility
On Aug 3 Greenwich Police arrested a Greenwich woman by warrant for a hit and run incident in the area of Palmer Hill Road that stemmed back to June 25, 2022. Police say Ann Williams, 58, turned herself in at police headquarters and was charged with Evading Responsibility and Improper Turns.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Police: 3 arrested for stealing water from Woodbury fire hydrant
There is a total ban on outdoor water use in Woodbury because of drought conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region. Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault. According to the Saratoga...
WMUR.com
Vermont police search for man who allegedly killed kidnapping suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The search is on for a man police believe killed a man who was a kidnapping suspect in a separate case. According to police in Bennington, Vermont, Raul Cardona, 28, is accused of killing Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment. Police said Cardona is from Springfield, Massachusetts,...
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot while sitting in his car
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes...
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph
DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
WNYT
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
iheart.com
Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large
A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
