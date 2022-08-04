Police Seek Tips to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Motor Vehicles at Private Clubs

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.

