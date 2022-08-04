ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Tips to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Motor Vehicles at Private Clubs

Greenwich Woman Charged by Warrant for Evading Responsibility

On Aug 3 Greenwich Police arrested a Greenwich woman by warrant for a hit and run incident in the area of Palmer Hill Road that stemmed back to June 25, 2022. Police say Ann Williams, 58, turned herself in at police headquarters and was charged with Evading Responsibility and Improper Turns.
NEWS10 ABC

DWI arrest made in Warren County

After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot while sitting in his car

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
SHELTON, CT
WNYT

Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation

A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
Daily News

Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation

A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob

A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
HOOSICK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
iheart.com

Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large

A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
BENNINGTON, VT
NJ.com

Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay

The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

