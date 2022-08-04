Read full article on original website
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more
When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
Beetlejuice 2 – what’s happening with the Michael Keaton movie?
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! We’ve been saying that name since the late ’80s, but despite our best efforts, we don’t feel any closer to the release of Beetlejuice 2. Oh, sure, there have been rumours and whispers over the years, but a sequel to the classic comedy movie feels like it is trapped in development hell.
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
Matt Smith kept his Doctor Who sonic screwdriver
Were we ever lucky enough to star in one of the best sci-fi series ever made (Editor: The call is mere moments away, I’m sure), we’d definitely take a souvenir from the set. It seems as though Matt Smith agrees with us as well because he’s admitted to taking a souvenir from his time on Doctor Who.
John Cena shares advice from Dwayne Johnson that helped his acting
When you think about wrestlers who made it big in Hollywood, you definitely think of Dwayne Johnson. Sure there are a few others like Dave Bautista who’ve carved out successful careers, but Johnson’s the only one who’s made the transition to bonafide A-lister. Johnson has starred in...
The bizarre history of the Fantastic Four movie you’ve never seen
What’s your favourite Fantastic Four movie? Is it 2005’s Fantastic Four? Maybe you really like its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer? Or perhaps you’re the type of person who secretly loves Josh Trank’s darker take on the team? Whatever you choose we’re willing to bet you didn’t choose the ’90s movie.
Con Air director is working on an ultra HD remaster for Disney
Con Air is one of the best action movies ever made. Everyone knows that. Directed by Simon West, the thriller movie stars Nicolas Cage as U.S. Army Ranger Cameron Poe, a literal living weapon who ends up in a high-security prison after killing a man who was harassing his wife.
Fantastic Beasts star wants to be in MCU’s Fantastic Four movie
It looks as though actor Dan Fogler is attracted to projects with Fantastic in the title. Having played Jacob Kowalski in three Fantastic Beasts movies, he now has his eye set on the Fantastic Four. Someone on Twitter fan-cast Fogler as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Fogler responded saying it would be a dream role.
What’s in the Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?
It’s official, Jurassic World: Dominion – the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park movie franchise – is getting an extended cut. Universal announced we’re getting an extended edition of the adventure movie when it hits home media on August 16 (In the US, at least). But what’s in the Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?
Superman movies in order – enjoy the full Man of Steel movies list
How do you watch all the Superman movies in order? On paper, that seems like an easy question to answer, but when you get into it, it becomes as difficult as the Terminator movie timeline to explain. You see, there have been a lot of DC movies featuring the Man of Steel, and the continuity has got a bit snarled as a result.
Zazie Beetz in talks to return for Joker 2
Zazie Beetz might have escaped the first Joker movie unscathed, but according to Deadline, the Bullet Train actor is returning for a second round with the Clown Prince of Crime. The outlet reports “on good authority” that Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, the struggling single parent and neighbour that Arthur Fleck fantasised a romance with.
Here’s when every Star Wars: Andor episode will be on Disney Plus
Star Wars: Andor is one of the most highly-anticipated TV series to come to Disney Plus. A prequel to Rogue One, Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a sci-fi series that explores how he became the man we saw in the movie. Andor is the fourth Star Wars series to arrive on Disney Plus following The Mandolorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Dwayne Johnson made “unpopular” call to take Black Adam out of Shazam
When a Shazam! movie was first being mooted and developed, around 2014, it was originally intended to be the origin story of both Black Adam and Shazam in one movie. And Dwayne Johnson even signed on to star in it. But Johnson ended up resisting this mash-up of the two characters, as he says it would have been a disservice to Black Adam.
John Wick 4 is longest instalment in action movie franchise yet
It’s been a few years since we saw John Wick commit horrific acts of violence with a pencil. Yet, according to John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski, we’ll soon have more Wick goodness than a candle store at Christmas soon enough. During an interview with Collider, Stahelski claimed...
Martin Freeman is open to playing Bilbo Baggins again
With the Rings of Power coming out soon, the casts of both The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy have been inevitably asked to weigh-in on the prequel series. The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age – around 5,000 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.
Michael Keaton shares real reason for Batman return
Few Batman actors are as beloved as Michael Keaton, who first played the caped crusader in 1989. Appearing as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s two Batman movies, it has been 30 years since the star has answered the Bat signal. However, that is all about to change. Keaton is...
Harley Quinn season 3 features Arrowverse cameo
The third season of popular DC animated series Harley Quinn on HBO Max features a surprising cameo from the Arrowverse. Episode 5 sees Harley (Kayley Cuoco) and her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) take a trip to New Orleans, where they encounter none other than John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Constantine...
Tom Cruise inspired Christian Bale’s American Psycho performance
It’s been 22 years since Christian Bale delivered arguably his best performance – in Mary Harron’s serial killer horror movie American Psycho. Bale plays Patrick Bateman – an 80s yuppie who is obsessed with perfection, especially when it comes to his business cards. But beneath his extra-smooth veneer, he hides a dark secret.
