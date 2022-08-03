Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill
EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Part 2 Coming Next Month: Could It Catalyze EV Maker's Shares?
With the annual shareholders' meeting in the rearview now, Tesla, Inc's TSLA next stock catalyst could be its second AI Day. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
Comments / 0