Rock the Barbiecore trend with these bright pink styles

We’re living in a Barbie world this summer, sartorially speaking. Thanks to the recent Barbie-inspired trend, dubbed “Barbiecore,” celebrities have been getting dolled up in playful outfits. The all-pink aesthetic took off alongside much-discussed photos from the set of the upcoming “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

A-listers such as Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian have put their own spin on the hot—and literally hot pink—trend all summer. Pops of pink have also brightened red carpets for months, with celebrities including Lizzo and Sebastian Stan donning designs from Valentino’s bright pink fall 2022 collection. You don’t need designer labels or a Hollywood budget to try the trend, however. Below, we’ve gathered 15 ways to add a bit of Barbiecore to your wardrobe. Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping!

1. To play dress-up: J.Crew Sweetheart Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Take Barbiecore for a spin with playful pieces. Reviewed / J.Crew

For a sweetheart style Barbie would probably “heart,” try the Sweetheart Long Sleeve Mini Dress from J.Crew . The simple-yet-stylish design features puff sleeves and a dainty bow on the neckline. It’s available in bright pink in women’s sizes 00 to 24.

$118 at J.Crew

2. For a Barbie-inspired bodycon: Forever 21 Halter Mini Dress

Cross a criss-crossed dress off your summer shopping list. Reviewed / Forever 21

Babydoll dresses aren’t the only way to sport this doll-inspired look. If a ruched bodycon is more your style, try two trends at once with the Forever 21 Halter Mini Dress . The neon mini features an on-trend criss-cross neckline and comes in a Barbie-esque shade of shocking pink. Shop in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$35 at Forever 21

3. For fabulous footwear: Steve Madden Charlize Pink Sandals

You don't need high-fashion labels to wear Barbiecore-esque high heels. Reviewed / Steve Madden

Rock the trend from head to toe with fuchsia footwear like the Steve Madden Charlize Pink Sandals . The design is a more budget-friendly (and ankle-friendly) version of the 7-inch Valentino heels celebrities like Anne Hathaway have worn as of late. The chunky, double platform heels are 5 -inches tall and come in women’s shoe sizes 5 to 11.

$140 at Steve Madden

4. For cargo pants with a Barbiecore twist: BDG Rave Skater Cargo Jean

This pale pink style has plenty of pockets. Reviewed / Urban Outfitters

Just call this look “Skater Barbie.” Try the baggy BDG Rave Skater Cargo Jean for a slightly edgier way to tap into the super sweet trend. The high-waisted, 100% cotton pants are both fashionable and functional, as they feature a total of five handy pockets and two utility loops. Shop them in pale pink in women’s sizes 24 to 34.

$119 at Urban Outfitters

5. To channel Ken: Levi’s Vintage Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket

Think pink with your denim. Reviewed / Levi's

Barbie’s BF would surely approve of Sebastian Stan’s Met Gala look, which featured a bright pink Valentino jacket. For a more everyday version of his hot pink style, try the Vintage Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket from Levi’s. The ‘90s-inspired style even features inside pockets for safely stashing a smartphone or wallet. It’s available in light pink in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$90 at Levi’s

6. For a night out: Good American High Shine Compression Bodysuit

Tap into the celebrity-loved trend with pieces from Khloé Kardashian's Good American label. Reviewed / Good American

Khloé Kardashian put her own super shiny spin on the trend this summer when she stepped out in her Good American brand’s Good Icon Metallic Pants . While the memorable metallic style is currently sold out in some sizes, Good American— which we’ve tested —still has plenty of pink pieces in stock. If it’s shimmer you’re looking for, try the High Shine Compression Bodysuit . The stretchy design pairs well with denim for an elevated yet casual look. It’s sold in pale pink in women’s sizes XS to 5XL.

$89 at Good American

7. For a doll-sized purse: JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Like Barbiecore, this handbag's a favorite of several stars. Reviewed / JW Pei

As celebrity-loved handbags go, the JW Pei Gabbi bag is among the most budget-friendly. The tiny tote, which has been carried by stars such as Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Emily Ratajkowski, comes in a soft shade of Barbiecore pink. It’s designed using vegan leather , which the brand claims is “made from recycled bottles.”

$89 at JW Pei

8. To channel aerobics class: Alo Yoga Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve

Copying Barbie's style is a cinch thanks to this cinched crop top. Reviewed / Alo Yoga

If photos of Margot Robbie rollerblading on the “Barbie” set have inspired you to think pink with your activewear, try the Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve from Alo Yoga. The versatile, sporty style transitions seamlessly from the gym to everyday outings. Shop it in fuchsia in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$68 at Alo Yoga

9. For retro glam: Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses

Let your accessories shine with these bright pink shades. Reviewed / Dollger

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic—and fashionable. Barbie (and probably Elle Woods) would likely approve of the Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses , which have 4.5 stars and over 8,000 reviews. Reviewers rave over the retro chic sunglasses, which come in both bubblegum pink and fuchsia. “Super cute and sturdy,” one writes. “Looks expensive and super stylish.”

$14 at Amazon

10. To show off your fandom: Barbie Graphic Beaded Hoodie

It doesn't get more Barbie than this homage to the Mattel doll. Reviewed / Forever 21

This comfy look literally has Barbie written all over it, er, on the front of it. Part of Forever 21’s Barbie collection, the Barbie Graphic Beaded Hoodie combines Barbiecore and Y2K nostalgia. It features the Barbie logo on the front, along with friendship bracelet-like beading. Shop it in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

$35 at Forever 21

11. To take a break from high heels: Vans Checkerboard Sneakers

Dip a toe into the trend with pink footwear. Reviewed / Vans

For a comfy take on the trend, pair your all-pink looks with a classic pair of sneakers. The Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On has a 4.5 star rating out of over 860 reviews, and many reviewers rave over its comfort and style. Our tester was equally impressed , calling it “a classic and versatile style that’s well made and durable.” Shop it in women’s sizes 5.5 to 14 and men’s sizes 6.5 to 13.

$60 at Vans

12. To take the look to work: Audrey Blazer

Add a pop of pink to your workwear. Reviewed / Petal and Pup

Go bold with blazers like the Audrey Blazer from Petal and Pup. Pair it with a crop top or camisole for a vibrant style statement on date night , or pair with a white T-shirt for a Barbiecore-inspired take on business casual. It’s sold in magenta in women’s sizes XS to L.

$89 at Petal and Pup

13. For casual cool: The Athleta Conscious Crop

Channel Barbie's sporty side with this longline bra (Margot Robbie's rollerblades not included). Reviewed / Athleta

Channel athleisure Barbie with the versatile Conscious Crop from Athleta. The sweat-ready style has a nearly 5-star rating out of over 2,000 reviews. “True to size, quality fabric, and a perfect fit with just enough crop,” one reviewer writes of the top, which can be worn for workouts or paired with jeans for a cute casual look. It comes in electric fuchsia in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

$40 at Athleta

14. For a layerable look: The Drop’s Slip Dress

Slip on a pink slip dress for an effortless Barbiecore outfit. Reviewed / The Drop

Steal Barbie’s simplest style with The Drop’s Darcy Loose Tie-Back Slip Dress in hot pink. It comes in women’s sizes XXS to 5X in a neon, Dreamhouse-like hue and has a 4-star rating out of over 100 reviews. One reviewer raves, “I also love the comfortable feel,” adding that the fabric is thick, but not “too thick or too thin.”

$45 at Amazon

15. For a sun-friendly style: The Gap Print Bucket Hat

Top off your all-pink look with a Barbie-inspired bucket hat. Reviewed / Gap

Looking to check a cute hat off your shopping list? Try this checkered one from Gap. The Print Bucket Hat comes in a pink printed color in men’s hat sizes S/M and M/L. Pair it with an all-pink outfit or add it to a neutral look for a pop of Barbie pink.

$27 at Gap

