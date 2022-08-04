Read on wondermomwannabe.com
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
Lemon Blueberry Muffins With Sour Cream
Lemon Blueberry Muffins With Sour Cream

These Lemon Blueberry Muffins with Sour Cream are light, fluffy, and full of blueberries and lemon flavor. They're the perfect breakfast or snack on the go. If you love fresh homemade muffins then this...
Air Fryer Keto Brussel Sprouts
Air Fryer Keto Brussel Sprouts

Air Fryer Keto Brussel Sprouts are a delicious and healthy low carb option. These Brussels are coated in a flavorful mixture of spices and then air fried to perfection. This keto friendly recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight meal or side dish.
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookies
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookies

Blueberry White Chocolate Cookies are the perfect summer dessert! Made with frozen blueberries and white chocolate chips, these cookies are soft, chewy, and full of flavor. If you love sweet blueberry desserts then this is...
Tuna Pasta Salad Recipe
Tuna Pasta Salad Recipe

This Tuna Pasta Salad recipe is a creamy, mayo-based pasta salad, loaded with tons of flavor. It's the perfect potluck dish, or easy lunch to pack for work. If you love easy cold salads...
Instant Pot Crab Boil
Instant Pot Crab Boil

This Instant Pot Crab Boil is an easy and delicious way to enjoy crab without all the hassle! It's perfect for a summertime dinner or special occasion. If you love easy pressure cooker meals...
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
Instant Pot Ropa Vieja
Instant Pot Ropa Vieja

Instant Pot Ropa Vieja is the perfect combination of flavorful, tender beef and perfectly cooked veggies. It's a delicious, hearty meal that's sure to please everyone at the table. This Instant Pot recipe...
Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting Is a Must-Make Pumpkin Recipe for Fall
Welcome to fall! It's that time of year for all things pumpkin and apple. We'll start it off right with this delicious and easy recipe for Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting. The recipe comes from Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook: 16th Edition. I'm thrilled with having this cookbook on my shelf since it has so many classic (and updated) recipes that everyone likes to make again and again. I have so many recipes tagged to make for my family.
Americans reveal their top five universal rules for table etiquette – and the most offensive manners while you eat
TABLE etiquette remains important for many Americans, including at least five universal rules that are non-negotiable for most families at dinner. Commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company and conducted by OnePoll, a study also explored what table manners look like in 2022. The data revealed that two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed believe having good table manners is an important factor in family dinners.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bombs
These delicious chocolate chip cookie brownie bombs (no-bake) are originally created by Hayley Parker, The Domestic Rebel. They are so nice and easy to prepare! Your kids will love them! Organize a lunch in the yard or pick nick for the weekend and surprise your family with these tiny chocolate treats! Here is the recipe:
Texas Sheet Cake
Our Texas Sheet Cake is the size of Texas! It is a sweet chocolate cake covered in rich chocolate icing that’s perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. The decadent, fudgy flavors of this classic southern dessert are every chocolate lover’s dream and easily made on a single sheet pan!
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Shrimp Scampi Stuffed Shells Recipe Is a Tasty Spin on a Classic
Ree Drummond turns classic shrimp scampi into a stuffed shells casserole. The Pioneer Woman star even makes enough for a second pan of it to freeze and eat later.
Air Fryer S’mores Cookie Recipe
Air Fryer S'mores Cookie Recipe

This Air Fryer Smores Cookie recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves smores! It's an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and is perfect for a quick dessert or snack. If you...
Lemon Sugar Cookies
Combine white sugar, brown sugar, and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed to release oils of lemon zest into sugar, and until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add melted butter and mix on medium speed until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla and mix until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix on medium-low speed until just combined (be sure not to overmix), about 20 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl and mix for 2 more seconds.
Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking
Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken
Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken

Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken is a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-make dish. It is perfect for a weeknight meal and is a food that your whole family will enjoy. If you love easy air fryer recipes...
