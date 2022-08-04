Vineville Academy of the Arts encourages its students as they return to school

Read on www.13wmaz.com
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
'We just don't want students distracted during learning' Bibb Schools updates student phone policy
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students will pack their backpacks for their first day of school on Wednesday, and when they do, they'll need to be more mindful about their cell phones. The new school year brings a new cell phone policy. The district wants students to turn their phones off and put their phones away.
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents were able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There were over 40,000 square feet of bargains to choose...
4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education. Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show. 4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids...
Bibb County Schools to follow the same COVID-19 guidelines as last school year
MACON, Ga. — Back-to-school season is here, and COVID-19 remains a factor. As students return to Bibb County School District, parents can expect the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady. Cassady said the first day of school will operate how...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
Pediatricians' Checklist: Tips to get your student ready for the new school year
MACON, Ga. — For many Central Georgia kids this week, relaxing summer days will be replaced with 6 a.m. alarm clocks, homework, and after-school sports and band practice. To make the start of the school year a little smoother, here are some tips to help. Dr. Jason Smith with...
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
'Blessing box' still answering prayers of Warner Robins community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins "blessing box" is proving giving back can be easy. With a few supplies, $200 dollars, and a strong community backing to keep things stocked, a group of women created what they call a "blessing box". "I think it’s a wonderful idea. I...
'All you need is a good pair shoes': Walking program in Macon wins awards for third time
MACON, Ga. — On the first Saturday of every month, people gather at Amerson River Park to walk for a better health and lifestyle. 'Walk with a Doc' is a program that was started in 2005 and it made it's way to Macon three years ago. It's a collaboration...
Some rural counties lack necessary mental health resources
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — When Brianna Grier suffered a mental health crisis, her family called Hancock County deputies hoping for help. She ended up in a hospital after deputies say she fell from a patrol car, and died several days later. According to the Licensed Professional Counselors Association (LPCA)...
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
