Military Wife Says Netflix's Purple Hearts Doesn't 'Embody The Military Spouse Experience'

Viewers Left 'Disappointed' By Purple Hearts Ending
Purple Hearts is the new enemies to lovers film that's got a lot of people talking, but some fans of the Netflix flick have been left disappointed by the ending. It follows the story of a struggling singer-songwriter with ailing health who enters into a faux marriage with a marine so she can take advantage of his medical insurance. Watch below:
Netflix Viewers Are Seriously Divided After Watching Keep Breathing
A new TV series has shot to the top of the Netflix charts, but those who have already tuned in to watch are seriously divided over it. Six-part survival drama Keep Breathing seems to have the same effect on people as marmite – viewers either love it and rave about it, or hate it with a burning passion, and there's no middle ground.
Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain
Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'
Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
Mum Disgusted After Finding 'Black Sludge' Inside Son's Supermarket Ice Lollies
A British mum has shared her horror after discovering 'black sludge' inside ice lollies that she bought from a Wilko store. Watch below:. Stephenie, 32, from Kent, revealed that she bought the Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops from a branch in Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Thanet, Kent on the afternoon of 26 July.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family
Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
Mum 'Terrified' As Daughter's Eye Glow In Photo Turns Out To Be Cancer
A mum has shared the ‘nightmare’ she was living when she discovered that her daughter’s eye ‘glow’ turned out to be cancer. Pippa Branch, who lives in Essex with her husband Glenn and their six-year-old daughter Amber, noticed her daughter had a ‘squint’ in her left eye.
Demi Lovato Tells Fans She Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again
Singer Demi Lovato has confirmed that she is using she/her pronouns again. In May last year, the 29-year-old announced that she identified as non-binary and that she would be using they/them pronouns going forward. In a post on Instagram at the time, she explained: "Today is a day I'm so...
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
Prince William And Kate Post Tribute To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Meghan Markle's 41st birthday by sharing a post on their social media accounts. Meghan turned 41 today and will likely be celebrating with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, three and Lilibet, who turned one in June. Both Harry and...
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Deal With FuboTV
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions has signed a multiyear first-look deal for unscripted content with the live sports streamer FuboTV, the companies said on Monday. Maximum Effort, which maintains its first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, will also launch a linear channel on FuboTV called the Maximum Effort Network, which the production company will maintain creative control over. FuboTV will oversee ad sales for the channel.More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds (Jokingly) Argues Some Disney Classics Should've Been Rated R for "Irreversible Trauma" as 'Deadpool' Comes to Streamer'A Quiet Place: Day One' Prequel Pushes Back Release Date to 2024Ryan Reynolds Honors...
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
