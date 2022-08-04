Read on www.hazard-herald.com
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide early...
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Privately-owned roads and bridges may be eligible for assistance from FEMA or SBA; myths vs. facts on FEMA aid
FEMA grants — Individual Assistance. FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program grants may be used to repair disaster-damaged privately-owned access roads and bridges. To qualify, the survivor must meet all the basic eligibility criteria outlined for the Individuals and Households Program. They must also be the homeowner and the home serves as the primary residence.
Perry BOE discusses plans for school officers
During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district. During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky,...
HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city
Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to City of Hazard
On July 15, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $63,050 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Faulkner Avenue. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe...
Beshear announces funding for UPike Ag-Tech Innovation Center
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced in a statement July 27 that Pikeville is among several communities to share in a total of $13 million in funding intended to support job growth and industrial expansion. According to the statement, the University of Pikeville (UPike) will receive a $4.4 million grant...
KRRAS faces challenges of overcrowding, encourages community to become involved
Recently, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has been facing familiar challenges related to the overcrowding of animals, leaving shelter employees and volunteers feeling overwhelmed and asking for community support. In an online statement issued on July 14, shelter officials informed the community that the KRRAS is seeing an...
‘Back Home Together’ planned to be held in Hazard
At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
Second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop held
From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting. Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went...
Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
KSP: Hazard man caught stealing copper from recently-burned residence
A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he was caught stealing copper from a residence that had recently burned. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Isaac Whitaker, on July 13, he was assigned to respond to Stacyville Lane at Jeff to a residence that had recently burned. The owners, the citation said, had reported they had caught a man stealing copper from the remains of the residence.
Hazard woman donates to hospice center in honor of her son
On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven. Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of...
PCFC approves second reading, adoption of 2023 budget
During the June 28 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members held and voted on the second reading and adoption of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Court members held and voted on the first reading of the 2023 Perry County Fiscal Court budget...
Back-to-School Bash events to be held
Many students and families in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year as the end of summer break nears. Within the next few weeks, several Back-to-School Bash events are scheduled to be held for the students of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.
Dajcor makes donation to Black Gold Committee
The Black Gold Committee has announced that Dajcor Aluminum will be sponsoring the headlining event at the Black Gold Festival this year. Their donation of $25,000 will enable the committee to present the 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor Aluminum, according to a statement, is...
SummerBoost ends with a splash
Throughout the summer, local children have been participating in SummerBoost Camp, enjoying multiple educational and recreational activities. The camp lasted for five weeks and ended June 30. Students could participate in the camp if they attended kindergarten last year through fourth grade this year. Jolene Gross, Save the Children coordinator...
Astronauts to communicate with STAR students through CLCKY, NASA down-link
On June 29, STAR (Students Teaching Astro Research) students from 13 school districts across eastern Kentucky participated in a selective video project between NASA and the Challenger Learning Center of Eastern Kentucky (CLCKY) that will be live streamed nationally on Aug. 22. During the special event on June 29, STAR...
