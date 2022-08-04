ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
The Hazard Herald

Privately-owned roads and bridges may be eligible for assistance from FEMA or SBA; myths vs. facts on FEMA aid

FEMA grants — Individual Assistance. FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program grants may be used to repair disaster-damaged privately-owned access roads and bridges. To qualify, the survivor must meet all the basic eligibility criteria outlined for the Individuals and Households Program. They must also be the homeowner and the home serves as the primary residence.
The Hazard Herald

Perry BOE discusses plans for school officers

During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district. During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky,...
The Hazard Herald

HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city

Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
The Hazard Herald

Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to City of Hazard

On July 15, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $63,050 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Faulkner Avenue. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe...
The Hazard Herald

‘Back Home Together’ planned to be held in Hazard

At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
The Hazard Herald

Second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop held

From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting. Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went...
The Hazard Herald

Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
The Hazard Herald

KSP: Hazard man caught stealing copper from recently-burned residence

A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he was caught stealing copper from a residence that had recently burned. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Isaac Whitaker, on July 13, he was assigned to respond to Stacyville Lane at Jeff to a residence that had recently burned. The owners, the citation said, had reported they had caught a man stealing copper from the remains of the residence.
The Hazard Herald

Hazard woman donates to hospice center in honor of her son

On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven. Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of...
The Hazard Herald

PCFC approves second reading, adoption of 2023 budget

During the June 28 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members held and voted on the second reading and adoption of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Court members held and voted on the first reading of the 2023 Perry County Fiscal Court budget...
The Hazard Herald

Back-to-School Bash events to be held

Many students and families in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year as the end of summer break nears. Within the next few weeks, several Back-to-School Bash events are scheduled to be held for the students of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.
The Hazard Herald

Dajcor makes donation to Black Gold Committee

The Black Gold Committee has announced that Dajcor Aluminum will be sponsoring the headlining event at the Black Gold Festival this year. Their donation of $25,000 will enable the committee to present the 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor Aluminum, according to a statement, is...
The Hazard Herald

SummerBoost ends with a splash

Throughout the summer, local children have been participating in SummerBoost Camp, enjoying multiple educational and recreational activities. The camp lasted for five weeks and ended June 30. Students could participate in the camp if they attended kindergarten last year through fourth grade this year. Jolene Gross, Save the Children coordinator...
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

