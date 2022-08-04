Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.

