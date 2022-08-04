The Smoky Hill Museum is looking for volunteers to help with the Street Fair on Sept. 24. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:. Sign up to volunteer for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair! The Street Fair is coming up on September 24 this year. The Smoky Hill Museum needs over 60 volunteers to help put on this free community event. Volunteer opportunities abound. Volunteers should be high school age or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO