Memorial Health System employees donate to youth baseball
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of July. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $715 was presented to...
UPDATE: Saline Co. 4-Her auctions prize hog to benefit scholarship
UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: Approximately $7,500 was raised by the auction, with more money coming in afterward. If you would like to contribute to the scholarship fund, you can do so at The Bank of Tescott. . . . By SALINA POST. Keeping true to the principles of 4-H, Kirk...
Current, past innovations focus of Tri-Rivers Fair Saturday
The 2022 Tri-Rivers Fair board invites folks to be inspired by presentations focused on innovative programming and projects impacting Saline County residents during the Inspiration and Innovation Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Center of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The showcase is partnered with an outdoor event honoring the innovations of the past, with an antique tractor show in the south parking lot of Tony’s Pizza Event Center, featuring tractors owned by members of the Kansas Tractor Club. The Kansas Tractor Club will also provide tractor games during the outdoor show.
City of Salina announces Lakewood Bridge closing for slope work
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be adding rip rap to sections of the slope next to the Lakewood Park Bridge north of E. Iron Avenue. The bridge will be closed for safety during working hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, repairs are expected...
OCCK, Inc. announces 2022 More Than You Think Scholarship recipients
OCCK, Inc. has announced the recipients of its More Than You Think Scholarship for 2022. The scholarship was established as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK in 2020, as a long-term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.
Smoky Hill Museum seeks Street Fair volunteers
The Smoky Hill Museum is looking for volunteers to help with the Street Fair on Sept. 24. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:. Sign up to volunteer for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair! The Street Fair is coming up on September 24 this year. The Smoky Hill Museum needs over 60 volunteers to help put on this free community event. Volunteer opportunities abound. Volunteers should be high school age or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours.
Saline County Health Department: July COVID-19 update
Following is the Saline County COVID-19 update for for July 2022. There were 584 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of July, up significantly from the 298 cases reported in June. While hospitalizations remained low for most of the month, Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently...
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Espinoza, Martin Joseph; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
KHP: Pursuit of hit-and-run vehicle ends in Saline County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page late Friday morning:. Salina Post will have additional information as it becomes available.
Suspect in deadly Kan. stabbing drove himself to the hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an early-morning stabbing incident in Junction City that left one woman dead and one man injured. Authorities responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Geary Community Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. Police later learned that 30-year-old Stacy Subotich of Fort Riley had been transported to Irwin Army Hospital, where she died from stab wounds.
Grigsby named Bethany College interim head football coach
LINDSBORG — Vincent Grigsby has been named interim head football coach, effective immediately following Coach Tyrone Carter’s resignation. Coach Grigsby served as an Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator, and Game Management Assistant during 2021-2022. Prior to his time at Bethany, Coach Grigsby had collegiate coaching experience at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., where he was the Offensive Line Coach. In addition, he was the Offensive Line Coach at Santa Monica College. Outside of collegiate football, Coach Grigsby has significant high school coaching experience as both Offensive Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 30-Aug. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COX, TIFFANY MICHELLE; 36; Schoenchen. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON, JUSTICE...
