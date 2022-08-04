ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

On third anniversary of Dayton tragedy, Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley are on opposite sides of gun issues

By WCBE 90.5FM
wcbe.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton

DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Two arrested on drug charges

GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Deputies arrested two subjects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Gratis Township on Saturday, July 23. Investigators had received information that subjects were traveling from Dayton to Preble County, selling methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. Deputies stopped a white Dodge Charger in a...
GRATIS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022.  Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nan Whaley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Legislature#Politics State#Violent Crime#Democratic#Republican
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy