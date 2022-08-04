On third anniversary of Dayton tragedy, Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley are on opposite sides of gun issues

Read on www.wcbe.org
Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton
DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
Eaton Register Herald
Two arrested on drug charges
GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Deputies arrested two subjects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Gratis Township on Saturday, July 23. Investigators had received information that subjects were traveling from Dayton to Preble County, selling methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. Deputies stopped a white Dodge Charger in a...
4 killed in Butler Twp. shooting, FBI searching for person of interest
Police were called to Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights Police Dispatch.
Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022. Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
wvxu.org
2 teen boys were arrested while selling water. Now they've inspired an entrepreneurship program
Cincinnati’s summer jobs program is expanding into a year-round youth career program, including an entrepreneurship path inspired by the viral arrest of two Black teens in June. The Career Pathways program is funded by $1 million approved in the last city budget. Mayor Aftab Pureval says it’s focused on...
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
Driver’s license reinstatement program in Montgomery County run through August
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency is giving parents a chance to get their driving privileges back through a special reinstatement program during the month of August, according to a media release. The lights at the Montgomery Administration Building will also be turning green now through...
Vandalia police arrest man with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition
VANDALIA — Investigators arrested a man last week after they say he broke into a trucking company. When officers showed up, they found he had hundreds of rounds of ammunition and guns. On July 28, Vandalia Police responded to a trucking company in the 7600 Poe Avenue on reports...
Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting
VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
Semi-tanker full of milk spills its load in crash with work truck in Darke County
ROSSBURG, Darke County — Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday night in the 12,000 block of U.S. 127 in the village of Rossburg involving a heavy-duty work truck and a semi-tanker full of milk, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said. >> VIDEO: World-famous Fiona the...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Monday shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed Monday on Yale Avenue. Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, identified 14-year-old Jairemiah Glenn as the person who died Aug. 1 after an incident at 635 Yale Ave., Dayton. Dayton Police...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
