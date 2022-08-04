Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know

Read on www.tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
The July jobs report reset the recession clock but 2 warning signs show there are still near-term risks to the stock market
Fed Fund futures peg the odds of a 75 basis point hike at the next FOMC meeting at 68%, which would bring the policy rate to 3%-3.25%.
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The S&P 500 surged 9.1% in July and has gained so far in August. The market's direction will lie largely in the July inflation report due Wednesday.
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen
Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback
While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal
Defence group Qinetiq (GB:QQ) – the inspiration for ‘Q’ in James Bond – has bought U.S. cyber security group Avantus for £483 million. The buyout, by Qinetiq’s wholly-owned U.S. arm, reverses a recent trend of British defence firms such as the FTSE-250-listed Ultra being acquired by American buyers.
Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds. “Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
