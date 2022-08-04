ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know

By TipRanks Team
tipranks.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
tipranks.com

Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss

DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock

A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?

Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
RETAIL
POLITICO

Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen

Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tipranks.com

Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?

British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter

TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

COTY Stock: A Beneficiary of the Beauty Care Comeback

While the initial wave of the COVID-19 crisis disincentivized the personal care segment as people engaged with telecommuting platforms, the gradual return to normal could bolster beauty and cosmetics giant Coty. While many public firms enjoyed a remarkable run higher, beauty care behemoth Coty (COTY) was left on the outside...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tipranks.com

‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal

Defence group Qinetiq (GB:QQ) – the inspiration for ‘Q’ in James Bond – has bought U.S. cyber security group Avantus for £483 million. The buyout, by Qinetiq’s wholly-owned U.S. arm, reverses a recent trend of British defence firms such as the FTSE-250-listed Ultra being acquired by American buyers.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold

Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds. “Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
U.S. POLITICS

