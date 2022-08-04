ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Builds Toy Flamethrower for Kids - But Not Everyone is Happy About It

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Nivek
4d ago

People need to mind their own business. These offended snowflakes would have a heart attack if they saw the toy guns we had when I was a kid.

Allyson PD
3d ago

the dad is in special effects so I'm sure they see all sorts of really cool things and they know not to play with a real flamethrower. the kids are outside playing not inside playing video games.

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Take care of your own lives and let others do the same. As old Southern Men used to say. If you mind your own business, you'll have plenty to do.

