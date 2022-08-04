ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Comments / 184

John Doe
4d ago

the new farmers almanac will predict one way and the old farmers almanac predicts another and half way through the season they pat the farmers almanac on the back for being right again. it's gonna be cold in the winter and hot in the summer if anyone is confused.

Edward Roach
3d ago

Between Farmers Almanac and Puxsatawney Phil is their any need for an educated meteorologist with state of the art equipment for weather predictions.

Deven Dubois
3d ago

because of covid I decided to better myself, I went from being a security officer making 15 an hour to getting my cdl, I am now making 38 an hour.

