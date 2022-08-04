Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionChannel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians

SEATTLE, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO