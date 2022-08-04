To honor Willie Morrow, a community effort aims to rename a San Diego street

Six weeks after Black hair care pioneer and longtime San Diegan Willie Morrow died at 82 , community leaders are campaigning to memorialize his name in his Mount Hope neighborhood.

The hairstylist, chemist, entrepreneur, author and inventor was known for patenting and popularizing the Afro pick and developing the hairstyle that would become known as the Jheri Curl — as well as for being a leader in the Black community.

Now, a community-driven effort aims to continue his legacy by getting Morrison Street renamed Willie Morrow Way in his honor.

Morrison Street intersects with Market Street in front of the two-story building that housed Morrow's barbershop and media company, where he printed the San Diego Monitor newspaper and operated San Diego’s 92.5 FM radio station starting in 1979.

The building served as a neighborhood hub where Morrow would provide others in the Black community the resources they needed to succeed, campaign organizers said.

Morrow’s daughter, Cheryl Morrow, said the street renaming would offer a living example of those pathways her father created and a reminder of what success takes.

"The Willie Morrow street will be the ultimate example of the road less traveled," she said — "independence, the confidence to stand alone, the power of free thinking, to frame your own narrative and the courage to be yourself."

Shane Harris, president and founder of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, wrote in a memo to the City Council that Morrow's commitment to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs should be honored for years to come.

"A street naming only scratches the surface for someone who poured so deeply into our soils," he said.

This week, Harris began canvassing the half-mile street, lined almost entirely by homes, for neighbors' support. English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers will keep canvassing next week.

Every business and property owner along the street must sign the petition in support of the name change, according to city officials.

Although some residents didn't know of Morrow, they said they were willing to support the campaign.

Others, like Mel Jones, had known about the building's significance and were excited to be part of the efforts.

"I'm all for it; I think that would be a good honor for him," Jones said. "It's a worthwhile effort."

Jones, who moved to Morrison Street in 2018, recalled visiting his brother in the neighborhood years earlier. "This whole area was totally different," he said.

It was then that Jones had first heard of Morrow's creations. "I'd never put two and two together," Jones added.

Although neighbor Diana Gutierrez hadn't known of Morrow before the campaign, she said she was interested to learn more about him.

Organizers said that is exactly what their effort hopes to accomplish.

After the petition and an application are submitted, the matter will go before the City Council.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .