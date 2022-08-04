Auburn 2022 fall camp position preview: Special teams

Read on www.al.com
Observations from Day 2 of Auburn fall practice
Auburn returned to the practice field Saturday morning for the second day of fall camp, which continued with another split-squad session. The Tigers’ veterans were the first on the field Saturday, while the newcomers will practice during the afternoon -- though a couple of new faces were sprinkled in with the returning players during Saturday’s session. The local media was granted another viewing window for Day 2 of fall camp, providing another early look into this year’s team as preparation picks up for the 2022 season.
Bigger, stronger Auburn offensive line looking to ‘physically whoop’ opponents
Bryan Harsin understood the narrative surrounding Auburn’s offensive line when he first took over as head coach. The group was “always under fire” after its direction under the previous coaching staff, with concerns about under-recruiting the position for several cycles and questions about overall player development up front. The numbers haven’t exactly changed, in that aspect, but with eight returning seniors (including four sixth-year players) and a redshirt junior entering his third year as a starter, there’s a certain level of confidence surrounding Auburn’s offensive line this preseason.
Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown
Jayson Jones is a mountain of a man. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the Oregon transfer is the largest player along Auburn’s defensive line this season, and the Tigers are hoping he can help plug a hole in the middle of that line this fall. While Jones, who arrived...
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
Pete Golding breaks down Alabama’s 2022 defense
The first weekend of Alabama fall camp used to include “Fan Day,” an open practice and autograph session for fans when the Tide’s coordinators held news conferences. There has not been a fan day since the COVID-affected 2020 season, and there is not one on the schedule this August.
A-List No. 11: Central-Phenix City’s Tomarrion Parker plays with ‘reckless abandon’
It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp
After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
Takeaways from Auburn’s 107-71 exhibition win against Israel All-Star Select team
Wendell Green Jr. wanted a new iPhone for his 20th birthday. The Auburn point guard saw his phone get damaged during the team’s overseas tour of Israel, when he unwittingly left it in his pocket before floating in the Dead Sea earlier in the week. The phone still worked after taking a dip in the extremely salty body of water, and it wasn’t until he tried to charge it afterward that it began to malfunction.
Rat poison already? Nick Saban is reading about Alabama’s expectations
The words “rat poison” were not used Sunday by Nick Saban, but the message from the Alabama coach was all the same. As part of his opening statement to his second news conference of fall camp, Saban dusted off what has been an annual gripe about the conversation surrounding his team.
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
26-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
A Saturday-afternoon shooting in Montgomery left one person dead. Police on Sunday identified the victim as Christopher Thomas. He was 26 and lived in Montgomery. The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. Officers and paramedics dispatched to the location found Thomas had been shot and pronounced him dead on the scene.
