ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Father and Son Motorcycle Champs Both Raced This 1996 Yamaha. Now It’s Up for Sale.

By Peter Jackson
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usqcc_0h4UpHnh00

Click here to read the full article.

The 500 cc period of MotoGP competition is regarded by many as the sport’s golden era, a time when the world’s best riders had to fight unruly two-stroke beasts with zero electronics and up to 200 hp at the tire. It was also the time in which the US was a global force in Grand Prix contests, with four different stateside riders becoming the 500 cc World Champion between 1980 and 2000.

Fittingly, that era started with the last of three title victories for the great Kenny Roberts and was bookended by his son, Kenny Roberts Jr, who took the 2000 championship on the factory Suzuki. However, before the young Roberts ascended the throne, he raced the previous decade for his father’s team, which ran the factory Marlboro Yamaha outfit from 1990 through to the end of 1996, when the elder Roberts took the unprecedented step of creating his own machine named the Modenas after falling out with Yamaha.

All of that backstory plays to the importance of this 1996 Yamaha YZR500 OWJ1, the final factory Yamaha to be run by Roberts. It was also the first to be ridden by his son who, after graduating from the 250 cc category, rode it to a season-best finish of fourth at the 1996 Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Now, Rick Degan and his team at UK-based RMD Motors are offering the provenance-rich Yamaha for $400,000. For decades, Degan has been the go-to guy when it comes to getting some rare gems out of Japan , however, this particular Grand Prix motorcycle comes from the personal collection of Kenny Roberts himself, having sold it to Degan a few years prior.

“When I sold the bike to the current owner in the UK three years ago, he went through the bike top to bottom,” Degan says. “The suspension was reconditioned, the engine has been rebuilt and it recently went through some more maintenance before Kenny Roberts rode the machine up the hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed . It’s in perfect running condition, although there are no spares that come with the purchase.” And according to Degan, RMD Motors is able crate the bike and have it shipped by sea or air.

There’s another interesting US connection with this motorcycle that extends beyond the rider and team owner. Legendary American tuner and racer Bud Aksland developed his own cylinders, pistons and various engine internals for Marlboro team riders Kenny Roberts Jr and Jean Michelle Bayle. The team’s third rider, Japan’s Norifumi Abe, rode with a different specification of engine mandated by his contract with Yamaha Japan, whereas the other two were free to run whatever specs they wanted. That meant that their machines were often faster and produced more horsepower than Abe’s, a fact that didn’t sit so well with Yamaha Japan, as one would expect.

Says Degan, “This is an extremely rare piece. Factory Japanese 500 cc Grand Prix motorcycles rarely come up for sale, and it would make an incredible motorcycle for the right collector.”

Click here to see all the photos of the 1996 Yamaha raced by MotoGP champs and now for sale.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Robb Report

Apple’s Aggressive New Version of CarPlay Is Scaring the Car Industry. Here’s Why.

Click here to read the full article. The auto industry’s most controversial new car feature isn’t a self-driving system or a form of electrification. The hot topic these days is CarPlay—yes, the familiar interface that insidiously wormed its way into the hearts and minds of drivers everywhere since its introduction at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. The plug-and-play platform has become so ubiquitous that it’s now equipped on 98 percent of new cars sold in the US. More compellingly, 79 percent of American car buyers consider it a must-have when shopping for their next ride, according to Apple’s Emily Schubert. That...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

After Drifting A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Keiichi Tsuchiya Calls American Muscle Cars Dangerous

Ask any drifting enthusiast, and they will tell you that the 'Drift King' is the undisputed boss of drifting in the world. Japanese race car driver Keiichi Tsuchiya got the name as he was one of the pioneers of getting around racing circuits and mountain passes sideways in a cloud of tire smoke. At the same time, he has been in multiple racing series, including the top form of racing in Japan, the Super GT (formerly known as Japan Grand Touring Championships or JGTC). So who better than to tackle the current 797-all-American horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye before it gets over 900 horsepower on E85 next year?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norifumi Abe
Motorious

Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires

This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
CARS
RideApart

Recall: Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Conversion Kits

On July 29, 2022, Harley-Davidson announced a recall for certain Detachable Tour-Pak Luggage Carrier Conversion Kits due to a possible interference issue with a bike's turn signals. The affected units are part number 53000916 and part number 53000917, and the recall affects the units if they're installed on 2014 to 2022 touring and CVO touring motorcycles and number around 2,055 units.
CARS
Top Speed

A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar

For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Father And Son#Vehicles#World Champion#Marlboro#Rmd Motors#Gran
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorious

MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod

This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall

Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Sleek New 230-Foot Megayacht Is Perfect for the Big Spender Who Hates Clutter

Click here to read the full article. British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.” The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea. “Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement. According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CarBuzz.com

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine

Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
CARS
Robb Report

Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million

Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse

Click here to read the full article. This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder.  A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.  Originally built in 1983 by Bert Brosmith, the architect took cues from the natural landscape and constructed the abode from cypress wood. The rare material is wrapped around the exterior of the home, lending a contemporary...
BEDFORD, NY
Top Speed

Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring

Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy