A-List No. 14: Jeremiah Cobb’s family ties link 4-star RB to Montgomery Catholic and Auburn

Read on www.al.com
Related
A-List No. 11: Central-Phenix City’s Tomarrion Parker plays with ‘reckless abandon’
It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
Pete Golding breaks down Alabama’s 2022 defense
The first weekend of Alabama fall camp used to include “Fan Day,” an open practice and autograph session for fans when the Tide’s coordinators held news conferences. There has not been a fan day since the COVID-affected 2020 season, and there is not one on the schedule this August.
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s injuries on first weekend of fall camp
After initially declining to offer a full injury report Thursday, coach Nick Saban on Sunday reversed course and provided a rundown of his roster’s health to reporters. Saban said tight end Cameron Latu has a “minor knee injury” and is “gonna be out a couple weeks -- I don’t know exactly how long that is.” Saban, who noted Thursday that Latu would be out but did not disclose why, added the injury happened about 10 days ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown
Jayson Jones is a mountain of a man. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the Oregon transfer is the largest player along Auburn’s defensive line this season, and the Tigers are hoping he can help plug a hole in the middle of that line this fall. While Jones, who arrived...
Rat poison already? Nick Saban is reading about Alabama’s expectations
The words “rat poison” were not used Sunday by Nick Saban, but the message from the Alabama coach was all the same. As part of his opening statement to his second news conference of fall camp, Saban dusted off what has been an annual gripe about the conversation surrounding his team.
Observations from Day 2 of Auburn fall practice
Auburn returned to the practice field Saturday morning for the second day of fall camp, which continued with another split-squad session. The Tigers’ veterans were the first on the field Saturday, while the newcomers will practice during the afternoon -- though a couple of new faces were sprinkled in with the returning players during Saturday’s session. The local media was granted another viewing window for Day 2 of fall camp, providing another early look into this year’s team as preparation picks up for the 2022 season.
Bigger, stronger Auburn offensive line looking to ‘physically whoop’ opponents
Bryan Harsin understood the narrative surrounding Auburn’s offensive line when he first took over as head coach. The group was “always under fire” after its direction under the previous coaching staff, with concerns about under-recruiting the position for several cycles and questions about overall player development up front. The numbers haven’t exactly changed, in that aspect, but with eight returning seniors (including four sixth-year players) and a redshirt junior entering his third year as a starter, there’s a certain level of confidence surrounding Auburn’s offensive line this preseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Takeaways from Auburn’s 107-71 exhibition win against Israel All-Star Select team
Wendell Green Jr. wanted a new iPhone for his 20th birthday. The Auburn point guard saw his phone get damaged during the team’s overseas tour of Israel, when he unwittingly left it in his pocket before floating in the Dead Sea earlier in the week. The phone still worked after taking a dip in the extremely salty body of water, and it wasn’t until he tried to charge it afterward that it began to malfunction.
Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirby Smart asked what ‘rebuilding’ looks like at Georgia on heels of Nick Saban’s Alabama comment
Nick Saban’s “rebuilding year” would gladly be the standard for any coach across the country. Social media ignited when the Alabama coach made the comment, which he later expounded on. Still, it was a curious choice of words for a team which finished 13-2, won the SEC...
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Rick Stetson remembered
Rick Stetson always looked forward to his next birthday. Another year older and he still was not an old man running along the side of the road. Stetson was not a road runner. He liked to run fast. He like to race. At age 77, Stetson was very fast. Rick...
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “I fully see the Alabama legislature going towards the criminalization of miscarriage in general… Theres no way to prove your innocence so every miscarriage is going to be investigated”, says Kari Crowe, of Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery. Tuscaloosa Rep. and city attorney Chris England says there’s plenty of reason for fear when you’re “talking about a Class A felony” when you thought you were just having a conversation. And everything is more dangerous if you’re Black or brown, says Yellowhammer Fund’s Jenice Fountain. You speak up about needing help, and you risk family separation.Aug. 6, 2022.
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0