PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
PlayStation Plus Games For August Are Now Live, Here's What You Get
If you’re a PlayStation owner, it might just be your favourite time of the month. That’s right, it’s PlayStation Plus catalogue update time, rejoice. I don't know about you but my backlog really can’t take anymore but hey, I guess I’m going to add more to it anyway.
'Diablo Immortal' YouTuber Can't Get A Match After Spending $100,000 On Gear
We know the old adage 'money can't buy you friends.' It's a cliché across media; we've all seen the film trope where the guy wins the lottery, buys more land, builds a load of extensions on his house, buys a fast car and flashes his new bling. And, predictably, his neighbors all end up hating and abandoning him.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
'Stray' Mod Lets You Play As Spyro The Dragon
Everyone and their grandma loves Stray. BlueTwelve Studio’s adorable indie adventure game was incredibly highly anticipated prior to its release, and thankfully, it successfully met fans’ expectations. Last week, the title became Steam’s highest user-rated game of the year (throwing the new PC port of God of War...
'GTA Online' New Mission Is "Terrifying" And "Eerie" According To Players
As a series, Grand Theft Auto is many things - action-packed, expansive, and iconic. One thing I don’t think many fans would associate with it though is horror, but as reported by Kotaku, GTA Online’s latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, has unexpectedly brought with it some genuinely spooky stuff.
Here’s Everything Announced From Today’s ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ Stream
Today’s Pokémon Presents stream brought with it a tonne of new details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as a brand new trailer. There’s loads to get into here (with extra details from an official press release), from the region’s name to some adorable new Pokémon, so let’s get straight into it.
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad
Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map
Ever since the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019, Kings Canyon has cemented itself as a firm favourite amongst Apex players and in the upcoming Season 14 update dubbed ‘Hunted’, the iconic locale is set to get a healthy dose of TLC from developers Respawn Entertainment. But that isn’t all Season 14 brings. Alongside these exciting new map updates, the season is set to introduce a host of balancing improvements as well as a level cap increase.
Xbox Rolling Out Feature That Will Change How Game Pass Works
Account sharing has been a popular trend of the past decade or so. Ever since Netflix really took off in the early 2010s, it's been the done thing to share accounts with family and friends. In fact, account sharing is so ubiquitous that we doubt anyone is innocent of giving (or receiving) passwords.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Anime Actually Looks Awesome In New Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t quite the runaway success that CD Projekt Red were hoping for. The game is finally living up to its potential, but it did take several years of patches and fixes and not all players have been able to forget the game's bug-ridden origins. That being said,...
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
New 'The Last Of Us Part 1' Clip Released, And Fans Are Divided
We’re officially into August which means that The Last of Us Part I is less than a month away. Unlike its sequel, The Last of Us has never really been associated with controversy but oh god, people are divided when it comes to Naughty Dog’s upcoming new-gen remake.
'The Sims 4' Policy Update Is Devastating The Game's Community
For the most part, The Sims 4 has always been a game that’s championed inclusivity. In the past few weeks alone, the game introduced a number of new customisation options including the ability to choose your sims' pronouns and sexual orientation. There was a slightly awkward incest debacle amidst...
Next Tomb Raider Game Script Leak Might Be Real, Square Enix Want It Banned
The future of the Tomb Raider franchise is becoming ever clearer. Earlier this year, it was announced that a brand new Tomb Raider game was in development. Fans speculated over whether it would follow on from Shadow of the Tomb Raider or reboot the series yet again. We simply knew...
Footage Of Dr Disrespect's Game 'Deadrop' Begins Circulating Online
Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is best known as a streamer, first and foremost. Namely, a controversial one, who was permanently banned from Twitch (for a still unknown reason) in 2020. In August last year, he announced that he’d be suing the platform as a result of the ban, although the dispute was resolved earlier this year.
'Modern Warfare 2' Full Multiplayer Reveal Gets Confirmed Date
Oh lawd it’s happening. Over on the Call of Duty blog, a massive “era-defining franchise event”, dubbed Call of Duty Next has been announced, and promises live gameplay, details of “innovations”, and coverage of a number of upcoming CoD titles. Take a look at some...
