Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love

Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
'Stray' Mod Lets You Play As Spyro The Dragon

Everyone and their grandma loves Stray. BlueTwelve Studio’s adorable indie adventure game was incredibly highly anticipated prior to its release, and thankfully, it successfully met fans’ expectations. Last week, the title became Steam’s highest user-rated game of the year (throwing the new PC port of God of War...
#Playstation Plus#Far Cry 6#Playstation Store#Video Game#Xbox One#Xbox Series X S#Ubisoft Connect
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad

Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision

Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map

Ever since the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019, Kings Canyon has cemented itself as a firm favourite amongst Apex players and in the upcoming Season 14 update dubbed ‘Hunted’, the iconic locale is set to get a healthy dose of TLC from developers Respawn Entertainment. But that isn’t all Season 14 brings. Alongside these exciting new map updates, the season is set to introduce a host of balancing improvements as well as a level cap increase.
Footage Of Dr Disrespect's Game 'Deadrop' Begins Circulating Online

Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is best known as a streamer, first and foremost. Namely, a controversial one, who was permanently banned from Twitch (for a still unknown reason) in 2020. In August last year, he announced that he’d be suing the platform as a result of the ban, although the dispute was resolved earlier this year.
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

