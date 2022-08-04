Endogenous ceramide phosphoethanolamine modulates circadian rhythm and longevity in Drosophila

Read on phys.org
Phys.org
'Simple yet powerful': Seeing cell secretion like never before
We have recently witnessed the stunning images of distant galaxies revealed by the James Webb telescope, which were previously visible only as blurry spots. Washington University in St. Louis researchers have developed a novel method for visualizing the proteins secreted by cells with stunning resolution, making it the James Webb version for visualizing single cell protein secretion.
Phys.org
Research team first to develop 3D structure of twinkle protein
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health have developed a three-dimensional structure that allows them to see how and where disease mutations on the twinkle protein can lead to mitochondrial diseases. The protein is involved in helping cells use energy our bodies convert from food. Prior to the development of this 3D structure, researchers only had models and were unable to determine how these mutations contribute to disease. Mitochondrial diseases are a group of inherited conditions that affect 1 in 5,000 people and have very few treatments.
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Research Reveals Additional Link Between Immune System and Blood Clots
SuPAR Identifies Patients at High Risk of Blood Clot Formation. A study from a COVID-19 cohort reveals an additional link between the immune system and blood clots, which could improve the treatment of critical illnesses. Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
psychologytoday.com
The Serotonin Hypothesis and the Gut-Brain Axis
The serotonin hypothesis of depression is under fire because it is too simplistic. Nevertheless, serotonin drugs still work for many. Antidepressants affect the gut-brain axis, complicating the issue. A recent review of the literature has spooked a lot of people because it purports to show that the “serotonin hypothesis” of...
Futurity
Blood vessel ‘workout’ boosts heart function
Repeated bouts of reduced circulation with a blood pressure cuff may help reduce artery tissue damage and prevent the worst outcomes of heart attacks and strokes, according to a new review paper. Similar to how exercise helps muscles adapt to more strenuous workouts, research has found that the simple, noninvasive...
MedicalXpress
Microscopic blood vessel disease in the brain's white matter associated with worse cognition in Alzheimer's
Disease of the microscopic blood vessels that feed the white matter of our brain is associated with worse cognitive function and memory deficits in individuals with Alzheimer's, scientists report. "The main message of this paper is the mixed pathology as we call it—microvascular disease and Alzheimer's—is associated with more brain...
docwirenews.com
Impact of CPAP Therapy on Atrial Substrate in Atrial Fibrillation with OSA
Researchers, led by Chrishan J. Nalliah, explored whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affected the remodeling of the atrial substrate associated with OSA in patients with atrial fibrillation. Their study, published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, found that CPAP therapy appeared to reverse the atrial remodeling in atrial fibrillation.
Phys.org
The many ways nature nurtures human well-being
A systematic review of 301 academic articles on "cultural ecosystem services" has enabled researchers to identify how these nonmaterial contributions from nature are linked to and significantly affect human well-being. They identified 227 unique pathways through which human interaction with nature positively or negatively affects well-being. These were then used to isolate 16 distinct underlying mechanisms, or types of connection, through which people experience these effects. This comprehensive review brings together observations from a fragmented field of research, which could be of great use to policymakers looking to benefit society through the careful use and protection of the intangible benefits of nature.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Scientists Discover How Cold Temperatures Could Help You Lose Weight
Brown adipose tissue is activated by the cold to release anti-inflammatory compounds. Over 40% of adult Americans are obese, a complicated condition that raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. By creating low-grade chronic inflammation and the buildup of immune cells in insulin-sensitive tissues, obesity is one factor that can contribute to other health issues. Scientists believe that reversing, or “resolving,” this chronic inflammation might delay the emergence of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and perhaps make it easier to lose weight.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Metastasis and Atherosclerosis Share a Common Mechanism
A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
Iron Buildup In Brain Linked To Greater Movement Disorder Risk
Substantial iron buildup in certain parts of the brain could be principally responsible for developing movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. Hereditary hemochromatosis, a disorder caused by a gene mutation, leads to iron buildup that results in conditions like heart problems, liver disease and diabetes. Previous conflicting research suggested that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissues.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging
A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
Phys.org
Do 'bouncing universes' have a beginning?
In trying to understand the nature of the cosmos, some theorists propose that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. Because this behavior is hypothesized to be perpetual, the universe should have no beginning and no end—only eternal cycles of growing and shrinking that extend forever into the future, and forever into the past.
Phys.org
Graphene oxide membranes reveal unusual behaviour of water at the nanoscale
Do more pores in a sieve allow more liquid to flow through it? As material scientists have uncovered, this seemingly simple question may have an unexpected answer at the nanoscale—and it could have important implications in the development of water filtration, energy storage and hydrogen production. Researchers from UNSW...
endocrinologynetwork.com
Ceramide Levels Can Predict Failure to Achieve Diabetes Remission After Gastric Bypass
Obesity remains a pervasive health problem around the world putting patients at risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular disease.1. A recent study has uncovered a host of lipid metabolites implicated in creating a so-called lipotoxic state characterized by the deposition of these byproducts in non-adipose tissues leading to dysfunction and disease.1 One such class of metabolites, the ceramides, may be among the most harmful bioactive lipid species capable of altering the metabolism and survival of healthy cells.1.
Phys.org
AI helps discover new space anomalies
The SNAD team, an international network of researchers including Matvey Kornilov, Associate Professor of the HSE University Faculty of Physics, has discovered 11 previously undetected space anomalies, seven of which are supernova candidates. The researchers analyzed digital images of the Northern sky taken in 2018 using a k-D tree to detect anomalies through the 'nearest neighbor' method. Machine learning algorithms helped automate the search. The paper is published in New Astronomy.
MedicalXpress
Study reverses long-held ideas about relationship among diabetes, fat and cardiovascular disease
A major risk factor for diabetes, insulin resistance occurs when the cells of the body do not respond to insulin and cannot make use of the glucose (sugar) in the blood stream. The condition is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, a buildup of fats inside the blood vessels that can constrict blood flow to the body's tissues. The exact mechanism by which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls act upon each other has been unknown.
