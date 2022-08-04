SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Launching Tampering Investigation into New York Knicks Signing Jalen Brunson

Read on thesource.com
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Here's The 2 Things Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets on Friday. Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets shared a video of Kyrie Irving from a recent basketball event. Irving has played 11 seasons in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Memphis Grizzlies Display Draymond Green Quote at Facility
The Grizzlies vs. Warriors rivalry continues
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite at Concert During Offseason
Two years ago, James Harden started the 2020-2021 NBA season as a member of the Houston Rockets. While Houston was Harden’s home for the eight years prior, the former MVP didn’t like the idea of staying around for the ninth season. Although Harden suited up and appeared in eight games that year, he ...
