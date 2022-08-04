Kodak Black and French Montana Reveal Plans to Drop a Joint Album

Read on thesource.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Eminem Was Apparently Ready To Fight Suge Knight At 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Music Video Shoot
It common knowledge that at one point Suge Knight was one of the scariest and most intimidating figures in hip hop. However, after the decline of Death Row Records and possible involvement in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie, Knight’s reputation started to dwindle as well, making him not welcome in many of the circles he had once been in.
Teyana Taylor Hits Los Angeles to Start ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour
The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”
"Never Ever Say It's 'Quiet'": People Are Sharing The Unwritten Rules They Follow At Work, And It's A Fascinating Look Inside Different Professions
"If you see someone you know in public, whether they're a client or another working girl, you pretend like you don't know them."
DJ Khaled Releases New Anthem and Visual “Staying Alive” FT. Drake & Lil Baby
DJ Khaled uncovers his new mega anthem and music video, “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The new single follows the recipe of quite a few smashes the executive producer and rap stars have unleashed before. The Drake vocals came in hot on “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” and “No New Friends” to name a few . While Khaled tapped Lil Baby on the 2021 summer hit “Every Chance I Get” and platinum ranking “You Stay.”
Doja Cat Reveals A New Buzz Cut And Shaves Her Eyebrows Off During Instagram Live
“I never liked having hair” Doja explained to her 24.1 million followers Thursday night after revealing a new buzz cut during an Instagram live. She was clearly having a transformative moment, mentally and physically and we were all here for it to listen and watch the ‘Kiss Me More’ singer let go of the very thing her fans never see, her natural hair she explains because she is constantly wearing wigs. “What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna wear it out, I don’t even sport it. ” Doja says as she talked about her decision to shave off her head. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said. The Grammy winner also explained how she’s felt “so f***ing exhausted when working out” while wearing wigs on her head. Admitting to fans how her wigs would get tacky and start pealing off of her head due to moisture and sweat and how she couldn’t focus on the workout as she was more concerned with the way she looked and how her hair was doing. “First of all, I don’t wear my hair out. I don’t wear it natural cause I don’t feel like it. It’s just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it.” she goes on to say “ What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out I don’t even sport it.”
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
Black-Owned Brand ‘Telfar’ Sees Spike In Demand After Beyoncés “Renaissance” Mention
Searches for Telfar were reportedly higher than Birkin after Beyoncé’s Renaissance mention. Black-owned independent brand Telfar saw a spike in demand following Beyoncé name dropping the brand in her new song “Summer Renaissance,” off the album Renaissance. “So elegant and raunchy, this hot couture I’m...
Today In Hip Hop History: YO! MTV Raps Debuted On MTV 34 Years Ago
34 years ago on this date, MTV premiered the first episode of the Hip Hop generated video show, YO! MTV Raps. Everybody has their own personal memory of MTV Raps. Whether it was during the era of comedians Ed Lover and Doctor Dre or during the Fab 5 Freddy reign, YMTVR gave the world its first continual, visual experience of Hip-Hop music. Not to downplay the world famous VJ Ralph McDaniels and the esteemed Video Music Box show based in NYC as well, but the scenarios, special guests, live performances, and other exclusive footage was only available on Music Television’s first Hip Hop show.
Benny the Butcher and BSF Announces ‘Long Live DJ Shay’ Album, Release “Times is Rough” Single
Long Live DJ Shay, Benny the Butcher and Black Soprano Family’s (BSF) biggest compilation project to date, is set to be released on September 9. They also unveiled a brand-new song and music video for “Times Is Rough,” which was created by the illustrious DJ Premier, along with the album announcement.
