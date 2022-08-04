Fort Worth officer seriously hurt by suspected drunken driver

Read on www.fox4news.com
Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
Drunk driver crashes into house in White Settlement leaving teen dead, 2 injured
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenage girl is dead and her father is seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.White Settlement Police tell us a pickup truck with an attached trailer was travelling at a high speed when it lost lost control, hit a fence, careened through one back yard, and slammed into the bedroom of a house next to that.The pickup had two occupants at the time of the crash; the driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, and a woman. Gruber was not injured, but the woman...
Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington apartment, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Arlington late Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of East Sanford Street, near North Collins and East Division streets.
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
VIDEO: Man confronts suspect who was stealing catalytic converter in Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas man confronted a suspect who appeared to be in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter from his van last week. This was all caught on video, and police are now searching for the suspect. "I see a guy waking around the van and he’s starting...
Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Fort Worth Police Officer's Patrol Car, in Custody: Police
A Fort Worth police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunken driver late Wednesday night. The Fort Worth Police Department said Thursday morning the officer was on the way to assist another officer in a foot pursuit at about 11:15 p.m. when the officer's patrol car was hit.
'Honor Killings' Trial: Prosecution expected to rest case against Yaser Said
DALLAS - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, is set to continue into its second week on Monday. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Said, who was caught after being on the run for 12 years following the deaths of his daughters, Sarah and Amina.
2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
'Excessive Force': Dallas City Marshal Who Slammed Homeless Man Charged and Arrested
In February 2021, as plunging temperatures brought on by Winter Storm Uri froze much of Dallas and left some without electricity for days, Dallas' homeless residents headed to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for warmth. Among them was Deshode Rayvon Patton, who was 29 at the time. Patton’s stay...
Charges Upgraded To Capital Murder For Pair Accused Of Killing Man, Dumping His Body In Hopkins County
Charges have been upgraded to capital murder against a pair accused of killing and dumping a Dallas area man’s body in Hopkins County in mid-June, according to jail reports. Diamonte Jakeli Paynes and Aleigha Denise Coble have been in Hopkins County jail since June 22, 2022, on one murder charge each. The pair was accused of killing a 35-year-old man, then, of dumping his body in a wooded area in Hopkins County in June.
