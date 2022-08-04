ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth officer seriously hurt by suspected drunken driver

By Shannon Murray
fox4news.com
 4 days ago
CBS DFW

Drunk driver crashes into house in White Settlement leaving teen dead, 2 injured

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenage girl is dead and her father is seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.White Settlement Police tell us a pickup truck with an attached trailer was travelling at a high speed when it lost lost control, hit a fence, careened through one back yard, and slammed into the bedroom of a house next to that.The pickup had two occupants at the time of the crash; the driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, and a woman. Gruber was not injured, but the woman...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
WFAA

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)

Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death

A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
KSST Radio

Charges Upgraded To Capital Murder For Pair Accused Of Killing Man, Dumping His Body In Hopkins County

Charges have been upgraded to capital murder against a pair accused of killing and dumping a Dallas area man’s body in Hopkins County in mid-June, according to jail reports. Diamonte Jakeli Paynes and Aleigha Denise Coble have been in Hopkins County jail since June 22, 2022, on one murder charge each. The pair was accused of killing a 35-year-old man, then, of dumping his body in a wooded area in Hopkins County in June.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

