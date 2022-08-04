ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed

By Peter Krouse, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Sam Quillen
3d ago

I sure hope voters of Crawford county are smarter than to vote to destroy our county and way of life. Apex will not stop there if not stopped at the polls.

MsP MsP
3d ago

Listen dragon....do you know how wind turbines and solar panels are made? Do you know what it takes to set up a wind Turbine? You might want to do some research you might come to conclude that thier not that Awsome

