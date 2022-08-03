ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8

The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/6: Notable moments from the FedEx Field practice

LANDOVER — A solid and fairly lively crowd took in Saturday's special Commanders training camp session, which was held at a freshened-up FedEx Field. The football portion of the proceedings began around 6:45 p.m., but plenty of Washington supporters were walking around the stadium well before then shopping for new gear, snapping selfies and grabbing grub.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
