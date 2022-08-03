Read on bvmsports.com
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
A Smarter, Gentler John Harbaugh?
John Harbaugh is determined to keep the Ravens players on the field and off the IR.
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Trubisky Leads QB Battle in Steelers’ Training Camp Depth Chart
First-round pick Kenny Pickett is listed third on coach Mike Tomlin’s initial depth chart.
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Camp notes, 8/6: Notable moments from the FedEx Field practice
LANDOVER — A solid and fairly lively crowd took in Saturday's special Commanders training camp session, which was held at a freshened-up FedEx Field. The football portion of the proceedings began around 6:45 p.m., but plenty of Washington supporters were walking around the stadium well before then shopping for new gear, snapping selfies and grabbing grub.
NFL training camp 2022 live: 49ers' Trey Lance progressing; Jets hosting Duane Brown; Browns' Kareem Hunt a hold-in
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said Saturday that things are slowing down for him as he seeks to improve in his first training camp as a starter, but there are still uneven moments. After a solid day Friday, Lance had a couple of miscues Saturday, but he still has...
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
