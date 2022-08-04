ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have an Artsy-Fartsy August

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Milwaukee Abstract Painter-Sculptor Pamela Anderson

Anderson is well-known in Milwaukee and beyond. Her work appears simple, yet with abstract art, there is a method and process to creating it. Each individual “sees” something different or is affected by it in their own way. We talked about her art process, how her art career began, and where she sees herself in coming years. Also, why she chooses to stay in Milwaukee and where she sees the city going in the future.
Milwaukee’s Leo Lasseaux Releases ‘Waves Recoiling’

While the throes of the pandemic derailed most people’s plans, it was no deterrent for one Milwaukee band. “We really wanted to see how far we could push it,” says Kevin Schab, guitarist and vocalist for Leo Lasseaux. “With COVID going around we were already quarantining and isolating ourselves, so we didn’t see location as being an obstacle. We looked internationally to put the finishing touches on our album.”
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,879 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,879 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,672 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,064 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,052 cases per day. In 2020, 942 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 844 cases per day.
