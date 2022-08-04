ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

What restaurant or bar has the best patio in town? Cast your vote in the TNT Patio Poll

By Kristine Sherred
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Now that this year’s biggest, and hopefully only, heat wave is behind us, let us return to enjoying the best of summer, shall we?

Beers on the deck, tacos on the porch, salads on the veranda — whatever you look for in a top-tier outdoor dining experience, we’ve got options.

Last fall, we asked for your vote in the best year-round patios , those equipped for an early-sunrise and that under-50 chill. TNT Diner has also collected an expansive list of outdoor seating all over Pierce County .

Today we want to know: Who’s got the best patio setup when it matters most?

Maybe you’ve found the elusive combination of great food and great views, or maybe your secret spot always has a table in the shade. Tacoma and surrounding towns — from Gig Harbor to Puyallup — offer everything from a literal backyard to expansive views of our beautiful waterfront.

For this poll, we’ve gathered 60 restaurants and bars with patios that you can turn to again and again. Some are casual, some are fancy, and some are near impossible to snag a table on a sunny day. Cast your vote for your favorite below.

Please first verify that you are not a bot! Entries are listed in alphabetical order.

