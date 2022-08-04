ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Northrop Bruins

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new voice being overheard at Spuller Stadium as long-time Snider assistant coach Quentin Bowen takes over the Northrop program after Jason Doerffler departed to lead the Leo program after eight years with the Bruins.

Bowen takes over a program that went 3-7 last season, with wins over Wayne, Concordia, and North Side. The Bruins are looking for their first winning season in 16 years. Bowen had been an assistant coach at Snider – his alma mater – for the last 17 years.

The new coach will have experience at the quarterback position, as senior Keone Bates has started at times each of the last two seasons, throwing for a total of 939 yards and 7 touchdowns. Senior Jayden Schmenk caught 31 passes for 361 yards as a junior and will be counted on to lead the receiving corp.

Defensively, Julante Hinton returns at linebacker where he racked up 30 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore following a 28 tackle, 7 sack season as a freshman.

Northrop opens the season August 19 at Homestead.

