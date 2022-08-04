Read on www.cancerhealth.com
Survivor Views: Cancer & Medical Debt
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) gives voice to cancer patients and survivors on critical public policy issues that affect their lives. As part of this effort, ACS CAN deploys surveys to better understand cancer patient and survivor experiences and perspectives, through our Survivor Views research panel. The panel is a group of cancer patients and survivors who respond to regular surveys and provide important insights to support ACS CAN’s public policy work at all levels of government.
Molecular Profiling of Pediatric Tumors Can Enhance Clinical Care
Results of a study of molecular tumor profiling in young patients revealed a high rate of genetic alterations with potential for impacting clinical care, including clarifying diagnoses and treatment with matched, precision cancer drugs. Reporting in Nature Medicine, researchers from Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center said molecular profiling...
Access to National Patient Data Aids CU Cancer Research
The bad news about endometrial cancer — cancer that begins in the lining of the uterus — is that it is one of the few cancers that is increasing in incidence even as most other cancers are on the decline, thanks to advances in treatment and prevention. The...
Cancer Patients Report Increased Likelihood to Enroll in Remote Clinical Trials
An article released July 5 in JAMA Network Open details the potential benefits of using technology to increase patient participation in cancer clinical trials. In a survey of nearly 1,200 recent cancer patients and survivors, more than 80% said they would be willing to use remote technologies and tools in a trial. Additionally, willingness to enroll in a clinical trial increased—even among those who initially said they would not enroll—when told they could use remote technology and other decentralized tools to decrease the need for in-person visits and other appointments.
Over 18 Million Americans Have Survived Cancer; 67% Are 65 or Older
A new report led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) shows more than 18 million Americans (8.3 million males and 9.7 million females) with a history of cancer were living in the United States as of January 1, 2022, with a little over 12 million (67%) aged 65 years or older. The study also found substantial racial disparities in treatment and survival for common cancers. The findings were published June 23 as an article in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians and a companion consumer version, Cancer Treatment & Survivorship Facts & Figures 2022-2024.
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Biden Taps Surgeon Monica Bertagnolli to Lead National Cancer Institute
President Joe Biden has selected surgical oncologist Monica M. Bertagnolli, MD, FACS, FASCO, as new director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), reports Bloomberg Law. Bertagnolli will be the 16th director and first woman to hold this position. With a budget of $7 billion, the NCI is the largest agency...
Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer
An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
AI Can Recognize Thyroid Nodules That Are Very Unlikely to Be Cancerous
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to reduce the number of biopsies of benign thyroid nodules, according to new research from University of Colorado Cancer Center member Nikita Pozdeyev, MD. “Thyroid nodules are very common. If you look at the thyroids of female patients above 60 years old, more than...
Immunotherapy Linked to Higher Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events
People receiving checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy for cancer have a higher rate of adverse cardiovascular events, and for those with a history of heart failure, the risk is even greater, according to findings published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Checkpoint inhibitors work by unleashing immune responses against cancer, but they...
CU Cancer Center Hosts Conference on Kaposi Sarcoma Herpesvirus
Some 100 researchers from around the world were in Aurora last week to discuss the latest findings and news around Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus (KSHV), the virus that causes a type of cancer known as Kaposi sarcoma. The 24th annual KSHV Conference — the first in-person KSHV conference since 2019 —...
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
The Causes of Liver Cancer Are Changing
The main drivers of liver cancer are changing worldwide, with fewer cases caused by viral hepatitis but more related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or heavy alcohol consumption, according to a new report in Cell Metabolism. “Urgent measures are required at a global level to tackle underlying metabolic risk factors and...
How Much Health Insurers Pay for Almost Everything Is About to Go Public
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what insurers pay for care, perhaps helping answer a question that has long dogged those who buy insurance: Are we getting the best deal we can?. As of July 1, health...
Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?
Elizabeth Melville and her husband are gradually hiking all 48 mountain peaks that top 4,000 feet in New Hampshire. “I want to do everything I can to stay healthy so that I can be skiing and hiking into my 80s — hopefully even 90s!” said the 59-year-old part-time ski instructor who lives in the vacation town of Sunapee.
Understanding the Genesis of Cancer is Goal of $25M Award
A world-class team of researchers co-led by UC San Francisco’s Allan Balmain, PhD, FRS, has been selected to receive a $25 million Cancer Grand Challenges award to investigate the very early stages of cancer development. Cancer Grand Challenges is a global funding platform, co-founded by Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the U.S., that supports a community of diverse, global teams in taking on some of cancer’s toughest challenges.
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
‘If you don’t exercise, you break’: Physical activity key in osteoporosis intervention
ORLANDO — Exercise can supplement the efficacy of several therapies used to treat osteoporosis, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Annual Conference. “You get old, and if you don’t exercise, you break,” Jacqueline M. Fritz, RN, MSN, RN-BC, an infusion specialist at the Arthritis and...
Using Big Data to Better Understand Cancerous Mutations
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are among the latest tools being used by cancer researchers to aid in detection and treatment of the disease. One of the scientists working in this new frontier of cancer research is University of Colorado Cancer Center member Ryan Layer, PhD, who recently published a study detailing his research that uses big data to find cancerous mutations in cells.
