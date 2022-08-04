Here’s a story about a fun way to walk and read at Medina’s Northrop Elementary School

Read on www.cleveland.com
North Ridgeville Library reels in fishing pole donation from Cabela’s: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Libraries are not just for books anymore. Thanks to a generous donation from Cabela’s, patrons can now checkout fishing poles at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. More than 50 refurbished poles are available. According to information supplied by the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS), North Ridgeville...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash back Aug. 13 at Parma’s West Creek Reservation
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Lakewood High School and West Shore Career-Tech culinary student finishes third in national competition
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood’s West Shore Career-Tech District Culinary Arts student Reagan Fishbaugh readily admits she’s a bit of a perfectionist. That trait recently came in handy when the teenager tested her culinary skills with a trip earlier this month to the West Coast finishing third in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.
Brooklyn to begin Memorial Park and Kingdom trail projects
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Improving walkability and accessibility to city parks and trails is a priority in Brooklyn. That’s why the city later this month is set to begin the redesign of Veterans Memorial Park, as well as the creation of the Kingdom Trail. Restoring and enhancing options, the former...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Parma Heights police department’s first police K-9 Gunny ready to roll
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Freshly graduated from Excel K-9 Services in Hiram, Parma Heights police officer Bradd Smith and his new four-legged partner, Gunny, will begin patrolling city streets this week. “This is the city’s first police dog,” Parma Heights Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said. “We had a number of...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
FRONT Triennial exhibit at Akron Art Museum brings Arte Povera aesthetic to art of healing from social, political, racial trauma
AKRON, Ohio — In 1967, the Italian art critic, curator, and theorist Germano Celant published a famous essay in the magazine Flash Art framing a new movement he called “Arte Povera,’’ or “poor art.’’. The essay and an accompanying exhibition he organized in Genoa...
What should be done about ‘toy’ water-pellet guns feeding fear in some Cleveland neighborhoods?
With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
After 38 years, Richmond Heights police have teamed with Ohio BCI to try to find Frank Noch’s killers
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 1984, Frank Noch -- an 86-year-old who did not drive and regularly walked to destinations -- was seen making his way on foot toward his residence, just off Chardon Road on Beverly Hills Drive. Less than two hours later, Noch’s...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Man’s motorcycle stolen from business: Avon Lake police blotter
A man reported his motorcycle stolen on July 27. The motorcycle had been disabled for about a week and was parked at a business. The business owner reported it had been removed on July 25 by two men and thought one of them was the owner. Criminal damaging: Moorewood Avenue.
Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Beers for August: 10 very different sippers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This month’s batch of beers that crossed our desk is a wide assortment of styles. We sipped a Radler, a few India Pale Ales, a Coffee Stout and a Blonde Ale, among others. This month’s beers – which come from five states and Germany –...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Aurora native Anne Heche hospitalized for burns after she crashes car, setting Mar Vista home on fire
LOS ANGELES — Actor and Aurora native Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Fire Department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.
Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
