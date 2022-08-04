ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

2022 Highlight Zone Season Preview: Homestead Spartans

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For almost 20 years, Chad Zolman has led Homestead as one of the top programs in the SAC. After faring through plenty of peaks and valleys last season, the Spartans are hoping for more consistency this season.

Homestead returns starters at critical positions, including quarterback and defensive line. Lining up under center is Peyton Slaven, who threw for almost 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Slaven will throw to a new corps of wide receivers after top wideouts Nathan Anderson, Gage Sparrow and Grady Swing graduated.

2022 Media Day: SAC Interviews

On defense, Jackson Christmon one of only two returning starters on that side of the ball. Christmon, a defensive lineman, hopes to terrorize opposing ball carriers after piling up 44 tackles and a team-high nine sacks last year. As for the rest of the unit, Zolman admits it will take some time for the defense to gel and form an identity.

Homestead hosts Northrop in their season opener on Aug. 19.

