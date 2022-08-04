Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
ourquadcities.com
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
ourquadcities.com
QC Interfaith holds fund-raising breakfast, honors community members
The Quad Cities Interfaith’s Annual Fundraising Breakfast will be 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. For the first time after two years of virtual and On-The-Go breakfast fundraisers, the event will be held in person, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Music on the River presents Big River Brass Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:. Sunday, August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
madlyodd.com
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Road work continues Monday in Muscatine
The 700 block of Climer Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as pavement restoration begins from the alley at 700 Climer to just past the High Street intersection. No parking signs were put out Friday morning ahead of the reconstruction work. Haggerty Earthworks, Inc., indicated...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Volunteers for Symphony sets pop-up sale
Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO. Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware,...
KWQC
‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary in 2019 has turned into an annual event. “We have had a very successful year again this year, our fourth year, of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System.
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities giving out backpacks for families in need of back-to-school help on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. — Are your kids in need of new backpacks this back-to-school this season and money is tight? The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is ready to help. The Islamic Center is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at their 6005 34th Avenue location in Moline.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Junior Theatre veteran joins staff
Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III. Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.
ourquadcities.com
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
rcreader.com
QC Botanical Center Announces Pay What You Want Week 2022
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 5, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201) is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer.
ourquadcities.com
Library2Go pops up for two cool school-related events
The Rock Island Public Library has found a way to combine those truths with two ice-cream themed pop-up Mobile Library2Go events next week. The Mobile Library2Go bookmobile will be popping up at Finn’s Grill in Milan as part of a school supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. To help kids rock the school year, Finn’s is collecting school supplies, and is offering a free 12-ounce shake to those who bring a new school supply to donate. Guests can visit the bookmobile to apply or renew a Rock Island Public Library card, or check out materials from the bookmobile.
ourquadcities.com
QCA firefighter promoted to fire lieutenant
A Muscatine firefighter will be promoted to fire lieutenant by the Muscatine Fire Department August 11. A six-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department, Spencer Ripperger will be assigned to Station Two, located on Stewart Road. Ripperger is a member of the Hazardous Incident Response Team (HIRT), a special response multi-disciplined team that deals with hazardous materials, confined space rescue, high angle rope rescue, trench rescue, water and ice rescue and clandestine lab clean up. Additionally, Ripperger will be overseeing the HAZMAT unit that will respond to incidents in a Muscatine, Louisa, Henry, Washington and Keokuk counties.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
Comments / 1