Galesburg, IL

ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal

Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex

Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC Interfaith holds fund-raising breakfast, honors community members

The Quad Cities Interfaith’s Annual Fundraising Breakfast will be 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. For the first time after two years of virtual and On-The-Go breakfast fundraisers, the event will be held in person, a news release says.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Music on the River presents Big River Brass Band

Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:. Sunday, August...
DAVENPORT, IA
madlyodd.com

Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…

Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Road work continues Monday in Muscatine

The 700 block of Climer Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as pavement restoration begins from the alley at 700 Climer to just past the High Street intersection. No parking signs were put out Friday morning ahead of the reconstruction work. Haggerty Earthworks, Inc., indicated...
MUSCATINE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Volunteers for Symphony sets pop-up sale

Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO. Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Junior Theatre veteran joins staff

Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III. Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

QC Botanical Center Announces Pay What You Want Week 2022

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 5, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201) is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Library2Go pops up for two cool school-related events

The Rock Island Public Library has found a way to combine those truths with two ice-cream themed pop-up Mobile Library2Go events next week. The Mobile Library2Go bookmobile will be popping up at Finn’s Grill in Milan as part of a school supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. To help kids rock the school year, Finn’s is collecting school supplies, and is offering a free 12-ounce shake to those who bring a new school supply to donate. Guests can visit the bookmobile to apply or renew a Rock Island Public Library card, or check out materials from the bookmobile.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QCA firefighter promoted to fire lieutenant

A Muscatine firefighter will be promoted to fire lieutenant by the Muscatine Fire Department August 11. A six-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department, Spencer Ripperger will be assigned to Station Two, located on Stewart Road. Ripperger is a member of the Hazardous Incident Response Team (HIRT), a special response multi-disciplined team that deals with hazardous materials, confined space rescue, high angle rope rescue, trench rescue, water and ice rescue and clandestine lab clean up. Additionally, Ripperger will be overseeing the HAZMAT unit that will respond to incidents in a Muscatine, Louisa, Henry, Washington and Keokuk counties.
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg

On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
DAVENPORT, IA

