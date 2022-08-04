ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Voter turnout for Ohio special primary was lowest in decades: Capitol Letter

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Activists pressure Ohio prosecutors not to litigate against abortion crimes: Capitol Letter

State of play: Abortion rights advocates are pressuring Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack to share whether he plans to prosecute people for breaking Ohio’s abortion laws, which are expected to get stricter in coming months. Many other Democratic county prosecutors have pledged not to prioritize abortion crimes, calling them unjust. If successful, the abortion rights groups plan to take their playbook to other liberal communities in Ohio, such as Dayton and Toledo. Ohio is becoming a patchwork of differing abortion restricting, with some cities creating abortion funds for out-of-state travel and limiting resources from being used on abortion investigations, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes

The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Smith
Person
Andrew Tobias
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Turnout#Republicans#Primary Election#Rotunda Rumblings#Ohioans
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDTN

Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy