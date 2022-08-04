Voter turnout for Ohio special primary was lowest in decades: Capitol Letter

State of play: Abortion rights advocates are pressuring Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack to share whether he plans to prosecute people for breaking Ohio’s abortion laws, which are expected to get stricter in coming months. Many other Democratic county prosecutors have pledged not to prioritize abortion crimes, calling them unjust. If successful, the abortion rights groups plan to take their playbook to other liberal communities in Ohio, such as Dayton and Toledo. Ohio is becoming a patchwork of differing abortion restricting, with some cities creating abortion funds for out-of-state travel and limiting resources from being used on abortion investigations, Laura Hancock reports.

