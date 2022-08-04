See wonderful footage of Marilyn Monroe as she’s remembered on anniversary of death

Fans of Marilyn Monroe—who died 60 years ago on August 4, 1962 at age 36—remembered her in a new video as a kind woman and a good actress with a generous spirit.

“Anyone that really knew her, never even thought of her in those terms of a blonde bombshell. They saw her as this giving, loving, very caring person,” Greg Schreiner, president of the Marilyn Remembered fan club, says in the video from the Associated Press and produced by the Sacramento Bee.

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, she became a sex symbol of the 1950s and 1960s and made her mark on pop culture.

She was a model, actress and singer and one of the most famous people alive at the time.

Next month, the movie “Blonde” hits theaters. The film starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody is a look at Monroe’s rise to fame and then her epic demise.

