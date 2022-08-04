ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE HEAT IS ON: NYC area under heat advisory as 100-degree RealFeels return

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the New York City area, as punishing heat and humidity push RealFeel temps into the 100s starting Thursday.

The advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Friday. It covers all of New York City, Long Island, northern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

New York City opened cooling centers across the five boroughs to help New Yorkers beat the heat. A map of them can be found at NYC.gov .

The heat and humidity will reach unbearable levels on Thursday—and Friday won’t be much better, according to AccuWeather.

The high temp in Central Park will near 95 degrees by afternoon, with RealFeels at or above 105.

Photo credit AccuWeather

It will be even hotter in some of the inland Jersey suburbs, where temps will approach 100.

It will be uncomfortably warm and muggy Thursday night as RealFeels stay around 85.

Photo credit AccuWeather
Photo credit AccuWeather

The heat and humidity continue Friday, when the high will be 90 with RealFeels around 100.

Thunderstorms move through the area on Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will lower temps a bit, but the humidity will stick around through the weekend.

Photo credit AccuWeather

Saturday is not as hot, but it's very humid with a high of 85. Sunday is humid and hotter as highs creep back into the low 90s. There’s a chance of storms on both days.

Temps remain in the low 90s on a humid Monday. A storm will be around in the afternoon.

The scorcher comes after a six-day heat wave stretched from July 19 to July 24 and killed at least four people in New York City.

#New York City Area#Long Island#Suburbs#The Heat Is On#Wcbs#New Yorkers#Nyc Emergency Management#Realfeels#Accuweather Photo
