Read on www.millcreekjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
etvnews.com
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah cancer center study shows patients' need for mental health treatment
New research out of the Huntsman Cancer Institute shows the need for more mental health treatment when it comes to patients, particularly those with Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnoses.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
lehifreepress.com
Lehi to spend $14.3 million installing 5,700 secondary water meters; residents to eventually pay for usage
The Utah State Legislature passed a law in the last session requiring cities to install secondary water meters on all homes by 2030. The bill is in response to Utah’s drought and for water savings. Secondary meters will allow water providers to understand water usage by businesses and homeowners better.
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
KSLTV
USANA Amphitheatre briefly evacuated due to weather
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
Comments / 1