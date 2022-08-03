ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
etvnews.com

Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express

Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
CARBON COUNTY, UT
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
KSLTV

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport

PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

USANA Amphitheatre briefly evacuated due to weather

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

