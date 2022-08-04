Jackson's named Queen Anne's Farm Family for 2022

Effective: 2022-08-05 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Pikesville, Elkridge, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Odenton, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Arbutus, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Fort Meade and Savage-guilford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
