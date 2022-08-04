ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Jackson's named Queen Anne's Farm Family for 2022

By By DONNA LANDISSMITH Special Contribution to the Bay Times Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhTrJ_0h4UlAuQ00

MILLINGTON — Tom and Rose Jackson have a lifetime of farm experience and memories. The Jackson family started farming in Queen Anne’s County in 1920, on Blanco Road where Tom and Rose still live. Tom’s parents, Ralph and Anna, were named the 2001 Farm Family of the Year, and it seems fitting that Tom would carry on that tradition.

Tom was the sixth of seven children and the only one that chose to continue farming.

Comments / 0

Related
chesapeakebaymagazine.com

St. Michaels, Maryland

Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
CHURCHVILLE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
City
Millington, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

Blue Water Grill Closing

After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing

He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County

Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bel Air (MD)

In northeastern Maryland, the seat of Harford County is an outer suburb of Baltimore, but with its own story to tell. Artsy downtown Bel Air packs history, cultural venues, a veteran farmers’ market, lively events, and an ever-growing network of hiking and biking trails to help you get around without a car.
BEL AIR, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
wnav.com

Death of a Chevy Chase Woman in Anne Arundel Still Under Investigation

Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Vogue on 24 Med Spa holds ribbon-cutting celebration

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 30 for the grand opening of Vogue on 24 Salon & Medical Spa. Organizers thank owners Darren Tatum Poole and Brandon Tatum Poole, their team members, chamber board members and Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, for attending.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
proptalk.com

Havre de Grace Lighted Boat Parade September 9

The second annual Havre de Grace Lighted Boat Parade to kick off the Havre de Grace (HDG) Waterfront Festival takes place September 9 in Havre de Grace, MD. Boats will line up starting at 7:30 p.m. for a parade start at 8 p.m. For those interested in participating, there are...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
talbotspy.org

James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Pikesville, Elkridge, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Odenton, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Arbutus, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Fort Meade and Savage-guilford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
166
Followers
411
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy