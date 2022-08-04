Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

Read on www.nfl.com
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment explores this offseason's contract explosion at the wide receiver position ... If you want to know how general managers, head coaches and scouts view the importance of...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7
The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list. Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident. The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and...
Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks
When N'Keal Harry was traded to Chicago last month, it was viewed as a fresh start for the receiver. But now he's hit a snag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering a injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. With the start of the regular season only a few weeks away, a severe injury such as this is a big blow for a player who's trying to establish himself in a new offense.
Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots
There won't be a decision made as to who the Carolina Panthers' QB1 will be this season until Week 2 of the preseason has passed. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.
Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'
The Green Bay Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger. "I don't think it's a concern," Savage said after the practice, per the...
Cardinals RB coach James Saxon placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges
Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave Friday following domestic battery charges stemming from an incident in May. "We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to the league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."
Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday morning. Palmer added that the team has told Hunt it will not grant the request. Hunt's trade request comes a month in advance of the regular season and with one year remaining on the...
Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'
At 35 years old, Calais Campbell can still get the job done. He just might not be doing it for much longer. Campbell is keeping his eyes on 2022. As for whatever lies around the bend, he'll find out when he gets there. "I'm in a place right now where...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants his players going right up to the line, but he doesn't want them toeing it. In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.
Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets
The New York Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting the Jets on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brown, 36, spent the last four-and-a-half seasons in Seattle and is the top remaining offensive...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'
With the media and fans alike watching Matthew Stafford closely to make assessments about his throwing arm, the Rams quarterback had one message for them: just watch him throw. "I don't know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today," Stafford...
Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname
It's been a little over a week since Michael Thomas (ankle) returned to practice after a brief stay on the PUP list to start camp. The Saints wide receiver is starting to look like his former All-Pro self as the team advances his output. Multiple reports out of New Orleans on Friday say Thomas is flashing his trademark physicality during 1-on-1s and head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after practice that he expects the veteran participating in team drills soon. A healthy Thomas generates a strong WR corps for the Saints, who signed Jarvis Landry and drafted Chris Olave in the first round this offseason; veterans Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway provide quality depth while Alvin Kamara offers hands out of the backfield. But an intriguing passing attack depends on the status of another recovery with quarterback Jameis Winston coming off an ACL tear. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live Friday that Winston is "about where the Saints want him to be" despite having yet to regain the mobility of his former self. Rapoport referenced last season's ACL recovery of Joe Burrow as a similar situation where the Bengals QB didn't get his legs back until about a month into the 2021 season. Should Thomas and Winston get back to where they once were, the Saints offense has great potential to maintain its prowess following the exit of Sean Payton.
Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'
The Las Vegas Raiders' opening drives of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game set off alarm bells when incumbent starting RB Josh Jacobs collected seven touches over multiple series. The unusually heavy usage, coupled with a new regime turning down Jacobs' fifth-year option, raised questions about the Pro Bowler's future. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, Las Vegas is not trying to trade Jacobs and has no plans to do so. Rapoport's reporting confirmed coach Josh McDaniels' explanation following the game that he wants his players -- especially running backs -- to take live hits that cannot be replicated during practice. With Jacobs apparently slated to stay in Sin City, the Raiders will employ a trio of him, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round rookie Zamir White.
Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton
From the innovator of the Lambeau Leap to one of the most beloved head coaches in NFL history, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 took its rightful place in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Eight new members of the Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most...
